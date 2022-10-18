Greg Dulcich Scores First NFL Touchdown With Denver Broncos is MNF

It didn’t take long for Greg Dulcich to make an impression at the pro level.

The former UCLA football tight end reeled in his first career touchdown on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Denver Broncos rookie was previously on injured reserve and missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring issue, but immediately became one of quarterback Russell Wilson’s favorite targets in his first bit of official game action.

Dulcich’s debut took place at SoFi Stadium – less than 13 miles away from Westwood and 20 miles away from his hometown of Glendale, California – and former UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman just so happened to be the color commentator for ESPN’s broadcast. It was still a road game for the tight end, though, dividing the crowd when he torched Denver’s secondary for a big scoring play early on.

