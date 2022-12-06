Greg: Addressing Football Fan Sentiment

North Carolina has won nine football games for the first time in seven years and for the 17th time in program history. It won the ACC Coastal Division title and played in its second ACC Championship Game on Saturday night. The Tar Heels (9-4) were 6-1 in games away from Kenan Stadium after losing all six road games last season.

It’s undoubtedly been a successful season, especially considering that UNC had scratched out three losing records in its previous five seasons.

So why are Carolina fans angry?

Mack Brown was asked about that topic last week in the buildup to the conference Championship game and he fired back at the UNC message boards for not appreciating the season more.

“Miserable is miserable,” the Hall of Fame head Coach said. “I’m not a miserable person. I don’t live in that world. Thank God I don’t live in that world. But if getting angry, and ‘ my world is coming to an end because of a football game,’ [they] probably need to reevaluate some points of their life. That would be the suggestion that I would — get some counseling, spend time with your children.”

Mack Brown

Brown’s comments were in line with various college coaches around the country who seem to believe that message boards are reserved for certain types of fans who lurk in the shadows. As someone who covered the UNC beat for 15 years and met thousands of Carolina fans in the process, I can confirm those beliefs are wrong. And it’s not unique to UNC. Fans who care enough to buy tickets and support their programs through booster clubs utilize message boards to celebrate in a common group setting and voice their criticisms anonymously. Welcome to the social media world.

Even with that point addressed, it still doesn’t explain why so many diehard Tar Heel fans are angry and frustrated. Nine wins on the gridiron is a rarity in Chapel Hill, so why isn’t everyone gathered around in a circle singing campfire songs?

As with all things, context is important.

When the Tar Heels won the Coastal Division in 2015, they finished the season ranked No. 15 in the final AP Poll and Top-20 in each of the three primary advanced metric indices (SP+/FPI/FEI). The eye test matched the hard data.

The data available this season indicates UNC has overachieved in winning nine games and its second division title. While the Tar Heels have fallen out of the CFP rankings, they are still receiving votes in the polls. The advanced metrics tell a different story. UNC Ranks 45th nationally and seventh in the ACC in ESPN’s FPI, 52nd nationally and seventh in the ACC in SP+, and 63rd nationally and ninth in the ACC in FEI.

It’s not an outlandish statement to suggest that not much has changed since last season aside from a few late-game heroics. Credit where credit is due, but this is largely the same team with an upgrade at quarterback. The Tar Heels ranked higher in FPI (43rd) and FEI (59th) in 2021 and seven spots lower in SP+ (59th). The primary difference is that UNC was 2-3 in games decided by a touchdown or less last season compared to 6-2 this fall (Phil Steele’s 20-year data indicates that approximately 73% of teams with four net close wins post Worse overall records the following season).

Ultimately, the win-loss record is the only statistic that matters. However, it’s not unreasonable for fans to recognize that UNC entered the 2022 season ranked 16th nationally in 247Sports’ cumulative Talent rankings while returning 346 career starts across its lineup and expect the production to match the potential.

There has always been and there will always be segments of the fan base that demand perfection. Some people forget that fan is short for fanatic. Roy Williams once voiced his frustration that an online media poll indicated a small portion of UNC fans was critical of his coaching less than a year removed from winning the 2009 national championship. Even so, it’s fan interest that fuels revenue for swanky facilities and seven-figure salaries.

Anger in the fan base is not necessarily a bad thing. It means there’s a pulse. It means there’s an appetite for more. UNC has won more than 100 team and individual national championships across its 28 sports. Winning is part of the school’s DNA and it’s why there are so many ABC fans out there.

That expectation of success filters into the football program whenever hope arrives, which is what Brown brought back with him in November 2018. It’s certainly better than the alternative. Once fans stop caring it’s hard to win them back.