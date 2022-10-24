Greenwood Christian girls basketball preview

Greenwood Christian graduated six players who accounted for 82% of the points the team scored last season.

If nothing else, that brings into clearer focus how first-year Coach Tiffany Smith-Clements, a GCA Assistant the past six seasons, wants to approach the weeks ahead.

Defense, defense, and yes, more defense.

For the Cougars to position themselves to add to their county-leading eight consecutive winning seasons, they’ll need to use their athleticism and hopefully depth, to stay in, and perhaps win games.

“I’m a player-oriented coach, and you Coach the kids you have,” said Smith-Clements, who succeeds the Retired Alan Weems after he guided GCA to a 103-54 record, four Class A Sectional Championships and a pair of trips to semistate in the time Smith-Clements was an assistant.

“It will be challenging offensively this season, but we’re going to apply some full-court pressure to attempt some turnovers. I’m really excited about the season. In the first week of practice, we’ve been able to implement some new offenses and new defenses, and it is a lot to learn.”

Junior guard Sydney Waldron is the lone player returning with significant varsity experience. The 5-foot-6 junior guard was a starter for last season’s squad, which finished 14-12 after losing in a semifinal at the Class A regional at Southwestern.

She produced 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds a contest.

Waldron will be the unquestioned focus of opposing defenses early on, starting with the first two games — the Nov. 2 opener at Indianapolis Riverside and a home game against Shortridge the following night.

The GCA roster looks markedly different from last season, but Waldron is confident in her teammates.

“Obviously, we have a lot of new people, but as a team we have really good chemistry and a lot of talent,” she said. “Everybody has a specific role on the team, and it’s a very good environment.

“We have a lot of speed on this team, and will be doing a lot of full-court pressing. I definitely think it’s one of our strongest aspects.”

Two other seniors, guard Lauren Petersen and forward Adeline Jolley, took part in more than 20 games last season in a reserve role. Their list of responsibilities becomes much larger this time around, as is the case for junior guard Ellie Sloan, who played in 20 games.

Waldron also cites the potential of 5-8 sophomore center Faith Kresge, who didn’t play last season, and freshman point guard Keira Goins.

How they and other newer players mesh with the team is important.

Smith-Clements understands a team’s final win total is usually what’s used to gauge its level of success. She won’t measure up that way, particularly with so many new names on the GCA roster.

“Right now, we’re focusing on small things. Dribbling. Shooting free throws. Just basic basketball skills,” Smith-Clements said. “Wins and losses? Of course it’s important to win, and I would love to have a winning season. (But) right now, it’s about the growth of the team.”