NEW BRITAIN — Jeff Santilli didn’t keep close tabs on the members of the Greenwich golf team Tuesday afternoon.

“I was talking to an AD (athletic director), ‘If they don’t know by now, then I didn’t do my job the whole season,'” Santilli said. “You prepare them for a day like this, just let them go out and play.”

And play the Cardinals did. Three of the Golfers shot 73 or better at Stanley Golf Course Tuesday. The Cardinals won the Division I state championship by a single stroke over Farmington.

“The thing I tell them in the parking lot, first and foremost, is No. 1, don’t quit on yourselves, don’t quit on the team and don’t quit on the round,” Santilli said. “The trophy? Yes, it’s awesome, don’t get me wrong, but it doesn’t define this group that we had. They worked hard for me all year long.”

Harrison Browne of Staples and Caleb Smith of Farmington shared medalist laurels. The two Juniors each posted a 2-under-par 69.

“At the start of the season, I was struggling in a lot of matches,” Browne said. “I wasn’t really putting the scores together. Then something clicked. … My putting really hasn’t been great all season, but my ball striking has given me a lot of scoring opportunities.”

This was the first time in competition that Smith broke par. But he did fire a 67 at Stanley GC on Sunday during a practice round.

“I’ve told Caleb that he is one of the best ball-strikers in the state. It was just a matter of time ’til he really put it all together,” Farmington Coach Sean Mongillo said.

Smith got it to 5-under-par through 10 holes.

“I was kind of feeling the pressure a little bit when I was 5-under,” Smith said. “I tried to keep it out of my head, but it’s hard to when you are playing so well.”

Greenwich finished with a 297 team total. This is the program’s 10th state championship and fifth for Santilli.

AJ Enslein posted a 1-over 72 while Charles Schrohe and Owen Duda each shot 73.

“It was a perfect senior year, a perfect way to end it with a state win,” said Schrohe, the FCIAC Player of the Year. “That’s what I was hoping for and we got it done, so it feels great.”

Santilli noted Duda’s up and down for par from about 60 yards out on the final hole.

“To be disciplined enough, to know you have to get it back into play, hopefully make a par the hard way, sometimes that’s the difference and it was,” Santilli said.

New Canaan, the defending champion, finished third at 299. Fairfield Prep, which won two consecutive Division I state championships during the last two spring seasons, placed fourth in its first fall season.

Michael Guerrera and Sam Powell shot 74 and 75, respectively, to help Farmington place second at 298.

“We didn’t accomplish the Ultimate goal, but these guys, I couldn’t be more proud of what they were able to do,” Mongillo said.

Gavin Kvadus (Glastonbury) and Will Gregware (Conard) tied for third with even-par 71s.

The Division I meet was originally held on Oct. 24 at Stanley. But rain and unplayable conditions washed away that round with more than half the golfers still on its opening nine.

DIVISION I BOYS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

(at Stanley GC, New Britain)

Team results: 1. Greenwich 297; 2. Farmington, 298; 3. New Canaan 299; 4. Fairfield Prep 303; 5. Staples 304; 6. Conard 305; 7. Fairfield Warde, 315; 8. Glastonbury 318; 9. Darien 321; 10. Southington 324; 11. Ridgefield, 325; 12. Simsbury 327; 13. Fairfield Ludlowe 329; 14. Trumbull 340

Individual results: Harrison Browne (Staples), 69; Caleb Smith (Farmington), 69; Will Gregware (Conard), 71; Gavin Kvadus (Glastonbury), 71; AJ Enslein (Greenwich), 72; James Casey (New Canaan), 72; Owen Duda (Greenwich), 73; Charles Schrohe (Greenwich), 73; Pat Saxe (New Canaan), 74; Will Huntington (Fairfield Prep), 74; Angad Manaise (Westhill), 74; Michael Guerrera (Farmington), 74; Sean Watchmaker (New Canaan), 75; Sam Powell (Farmington), 75; Andrew Lewis (Conard), 75; Caden Piselli (Fairfield Prep), 75; Sebastian Beaver (Ridgefield), 75; Sawyer Dalzell (Staples), 75; Ryan O’Donnell (Southington), 76; Owen Campbell (Fairfield Ward), 76; Mark Valus (Fairfield Prep), 76; Brady Lewis (Fairfield ward), 77; Patrick DiPace (Southington), 78; Porter Barnett (Darien), 78; Rob Rosati (Fairfield Prep), 78; Camden Rancourt (Conard), 78; Cullen McCarthy (New Canaan), 78; Cameron Swan (Simsbury), 78; Brooks Thompson (New Canaan), 79; Carter Fass (Staples), 79; Evan Oliver (Newington), 79; Macllvaine DeAddio (Fairfield Ludlowe), 79; Jack Hopper (Greenwich), 79; Ryan Mollica (Fairfield Ward), 79; Ryan Donohue (Simsbury), 79.