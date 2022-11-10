Greenwich home with indoor golf Simulator listed for $5.9M

At-home golf simulators have become increasingly popular in the last two years, as the COVID-19 Pandemic forced country clubs and golf courses to shut down, according to the Golf Range Association of America. And at 49 Vineyard Lane in Greenwich, golf can continue to be played all year round, thanks to its private indoor golf simulator.

The home, which is listed for $5.995 million, features a Full Swing golf simulator, which is popular among professional golfers including Tiger Woods. The indoor simulator prices start at around $55,000, according to their website.

The golf simulator is just one of the home’s amenities. In the backyard, there is a patio with pool and spa, barbeque area and outdoor fire pit. The property’s listing agent, Joe Barbieri, describes the property as a “country retreat” for the dense trees surrounding the property.





Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty / Contributed Photo





The 49 Vineyard Lane home in Greenwich has a pool, spa and indoor golf simulator. (Daniel Milstein Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty / Contributed Photos)

Barbieri says that the home has several windows overlooking the secluded 2.3 acre property, creating plenty of natural light in the home. “There is a dramatic living room with high ceilings and windows overlooking the pond,” he added.

Throughout the home, there are six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms across 7,688 square feet of living space, according to the listing.

“This is more of a contemporary house situated in a wooden glen. It’s bright and airy, with lots of windows,” he noted.

Many of the rooms feature high ceilings and large windows, including the breakfast room that attaches to the chef’s kitchen. The contemporary kitchen has two sinks, marble counters and beverage drawers. The high-end appliances include a stove and oven by luxury German brand Gaggenau, according to the listing details.

Off the kitchen, there is a butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator and separate dishwasher. The butler’s pantry connects to the spacious dining room decorated by a coffered ceiling, according to the listing.





Other rooms on the first floor include a playroom, wine cellar, and gym.

The 49 Vineyard Lane home is located in the 06381 ZIP code of Greenwich. Homes in this area sell for an average price of $2.2 million, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin, which is an 8.1 percent increase from last year. In the 06831 ZIP code, there were 72 homes sold this past September, which is lower than Sept. 2021, with a total of 93 houses sold. This year, homes in this area are on the market for 55 days, according to Redfin.

The 49 Vineyard Lane property is listed by Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage (203.869.4343).