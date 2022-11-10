Greenwich home with indoor golf Simulator listed for $5.9M
At-home golf simulators have become increasingly popular in the last two years, as the COVID-19 Pandemic forced country clubs and golf courses to shut down, according to the Golf Range Association of America. And at 49 Vineyard Lane in Greenwich, golf can continue to be played all year round, thanks to its private indoor golf simulator.
The home, which is listed for $5.995 million, features a Full Swing golf simulator, which is popular among professional golfers including Tiger Woods. The indoor simulator prices start at around $55,000, according to their website.