Greenwich High School Boys Varsity Golf Team Honored At Town Hall

GREENWICH, CT — The Greenwich High School Boys varsity golf team put the cherry on top of a magical season on Monday with a visit to town hall.

The Greenwich Board of Selectmen honored the team for their accomplishments this year, which included an undefeated record of 15-0, an FCIAC title and a CIAC Division 1 state title. “Greenwich has a pretty rich history with golfers,” First Selectman Fred Camillo told the team, noting former Greenwich traveler Tony Manero who won the US Open in 1936. “We do have a history here, and a lot of professional golfers have lived here over the years. Hopefully you guys will join those Ranks at some point.”

Selectwoman Lauren Rabin and Selectperson Janet Stone McGuigan handed out citations to the team and coaches, and Camillo read a Proclamation which declared Dec. 19, 2022, as Greenwich High Boys Varsity Golf Team Day. “The team Philosophy is to become the best they can be in the classroom, and in their sport. Coaches focus on Educating players to understand their unique swing, efficient practice methods, scoring elements, fitness, and mental and emotional resilience,” Camillo said in his proclamation. “At Greenwich High, students play with pride and a responsibility to represent their school, their community, their peers and themselves in a positive and supportive, respectful and competitive manner.”

Haad Coach Jeff Santilli said he was proud of his team and the season they had. “These kids work very hard for the sport they participate in. It’s really hard to run the table from start to finish. They’re in elite company,” he said.

Greenwich posted a score of 297 early last month at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain to capture the state title — head Coach Jeff Santilli’s fifth since taking over in 2000. Santilli said the 2022 ranks up there with the best teams he’s coached. One player was named

“I would say these guys had to work the hardest to get to where they had to get to. That shows the focus and desire to make it happen was really evident with this group,” he added. Captain and 2022 FCIAC Player of the Year Charles Schrohe said the visit to town hall was the perfect way to end the team’s season and his career at GHS. “It means a lot. It’s great to be honored and recognized for what we’ve done. We had a great season,” said Schrohe, who will be playing golf at Lehigh University next year. It’s Dec. 8, the GHS boys varsity soccer team was honored at town hall for their state championship — the first for the program since 1961. The GHS football team also captured a state championship earlier this month. Camillo said he’s making plans to bring them to town hall for a recognition ceremony, too.

Camillo joked that Greenwich will have to be renamed to Titletown, CT, a nod to Green Bay, Wis., and the Green Bay Packers. GHS Principal Ralph Mayo, who was in attendance at town hall Monday, said the school has bounced back from COVID-19 and has excelled both academically and on the Athletic field this school year. “We needed to get back to where we were and who we are, which is a school of excellence in academics, in the classroom, in the arts, and on the athletic fields,” Mayo said. “For Fred and the town to do this for the kids, it’s amazing.” Camillo noted that he’s hoping to organize a Parade in the spring for Greenwich’s Championship teams so the town can honor and celebrate them.