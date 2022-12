After the Greenwich High School’s boys soccer team won the state championship, First Selectman Fred Camillo invited the team’s players and coaches to Town Hall with their families for a special ceremony.

Camillo honored the team, which entered the Class LL state title Playoffs as heavy underdogs having only been ranked 16th at the start of the competition. But the team saved its best play for last and beat the higher ranked teams to win the championship, the first time GHS’ boys soccer team had won the Class LL title since 1961.

“This shows you what hard work and determination does,” Camillo said to the team and their families. “Greenwich is very, very proud of you.”

Camillo read a Proclamation in the team’s Honor and he was joined by Selectwoman Lauren Rabin and Selectperson Janet Stone-McGuigan to hand out certificates of special recognition to all the players. The Proclamation ran through the team’s accomplishments, including several thrilling wins on penalty kicks, and declared Dec. 8 to be Greenwich High School Boys Varsity Soccer Day in the town of Greenwich.

Camillo praised the team and its senior captains, saying they “demonstrated considerable character, commitment and courage to overcome underdog status” and win the championship. He said the team “did Greenwich proud,” urged them to remember they would always be Champions and that “This is something that no one will ever take away from you.”

“The boys demonstrated immense grit, determination and sacrifice,” Camillo said, calling it “a Cinderella story.”

Mid-Country

Greenwich Country Club recently Hosted YWCA of Greenwich as the nonprofit celebrated the contributions of local women in making the world a better place.

The fifth annual Women Who Inspire Awards ceremony was held Nov. 10 as part of a sold-out cocktail reception at the country club. YWCA Greenwich honored Stephanie Dunn Ashley, Kathleen Bordelon, Grace Lockhart Djuranovic, Danielle Eason, Laura Erickson, Molly H. King, Christine Lai, Nicole Mitchell. Karen Santucci and Asha K. Shah.

According to YWCA Greenwich, “The Women Who Inspire Award was established to recognize and celebrate outstanding women who have excelled in philanthropic, professional, and volunteer pursuits and enriched the lives of those in our community.”

The nonprofit also gave out its Next Generation Women Who Inspire Award to Lauren Mondschein, a student at Greenwich High School, and Emma K. Neary, a student at Sacred Heart Greenwich.

“It is a testament to our Women Who Inspire Award Honorees and their impact in the community that this year’s event was sold out,” YWCA Greenwich president and CEO Mary Lee Kiernan said. “I am particularly proud that fifty past honorees supported this event, warmly welcoming the class of 2022 to the YWCA Greenwich sisterhood of honorees.”

The law offices of Cummings and Lockwood, represented by their first female chairman and managing director, Laura Beck, received the Women Who Inspire Corporate Award for their “outstanding leadership in developing a strong culture and practices that support gender equity and Women’s empowerment.”

The nonprofit added, “YWCA Greenwich has a long history of honoring women in our community including the BRAVA Awards, which were established in 1977, (that recognize) professional women, the Spirit of Greenwich Awards which began in 1994 and honored volunteers, and the Women Who Inspire Awards which was established in 2019 to recognize all women and the fluidity in today’s work/life balance.”

It said to date more than 500 women have been honored by YWCA Greenwich for their “outstanding Achievements and commitment to philanthropic causes that have benefited so many in our community.”

Central Greenwich

Greenwich Hospital recently received high marks from The Leapfrog Group.





The group is an independent national patient safety watchdog group and gave an A grade to Greenwich Hospital, which put it among the safest hospitals in the United States. According to Greenwich Hospital, the rankings are based on 28 categories of publicly available safety data. Each hospital gets grades ranging from A to F and the group looks at more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals in the state twice a year.

“This national Distinction reflects our ongoing commitment to create the safest environment for our patients,” said Diane Kelly, president of Greenwich Hospital and a registered nurse. “We Foster a culture of safety through daily safety huddles with senior staff, unit-based safety coaches and hospital-wide quality safety rounds conducted by our leaders.”

The grades reflect a hospital’s ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as improve patient satisfaction.

Greenwich Hospital said this is proof of its “long tradition of patient safety.”

According to a press release issued by the hospital, “All staff, Physicians and volunteers complete high reliability training adapted from the aviation and other high-risk industries. Another safety initiative includes a video falls risk monitoring program.”

Greenwich Hospital is part of the Yale New Haven Health System network of Hospitals and it was not the only one in the group to get such a high ranking. Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island also received an A grade for patient safety.

The full ranking of Greenwich Hospital is online at ratings.leapfroggroup.org.