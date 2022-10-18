Greenville stat leaders heading into Playoffs

If you see a stat that isn’t accurate, has a slight discrepancy or needs updating, please reach out so we can correct it to accurately reflect statistics of football players in the area. The statistics below, both defensive and offensive, reflect those submitted by the deadline every week (11:30 am, Tuesday) to [email protected] and 864-415-6213.

Note: All stats are organized from highest yardage total to lowest in the categories below.

Passing

Player, school — Comp-Att; Yards; TDs

Bennett Judy, Hillcrest — 141-203; 2.155; 24

Ethan Anderson, JL Mann — 133-235; 1.778; 20

Robinson Sanders, Riverside — 133-211; 1.636; 21

Woods Windham, Christ Church — 72-104; 1,319; 14

Cooper Tankersley, Wade Hampton — 96-168; 1.255; 11

Bryson Drummond, Greenville — 73-103; 1.207; 20

Tucker Massey, Blue Ridge — 77-123; 1.026; 9

Jordan Sink, Greenville — 67-90; 811; 11

Walker Wood, St. Joseph’s — 35-46; 803; 6

Kaden Rowland, Greer — 51-88; 789; 6

James Rawl, Laurens — 50-90; 737; 7

Josh Runion, Greer — 51-91; 705; 8

Nick Fowler, Laurens — 48-83; 683; 7

Camron Gambrell, Southside — 50-90; 651; 6

Emory Watson, Mauldin — 49-100; 501; 3

Ja’Corey Martin, Southside Christian — 35-68; 418; 6

Jaden Page, Eastside — 28-53; 356; 1

Rushing

Player, school — Att.; Yards; TD

Kalvin Banks, Eastside — 222; 1,294; 15

Nigel Bruster, Wade Hampton — 180; 1.254; 10

Dashun Reeder, Christ Church — 106; 1.131; 25

Tucker Massey, Blue Ridge — 120; 870; 14

AJ Hackett, Woodmont — 84; 795; 5

LaDainnian Martin, Greer — 119; 787; 10

Bryson Wyatt, Blue Ridge — 150; 771; 11

Cooper Tankersley, Wade Hampton — 98; 739; 7

Logan Coldren, Hillcrest — 114; 739; 7

Tre Broughton, Woodmont — 125; 732; 16

Devan Ortega, Mauldin — 142; 715; 4

Ja’Corey Martin, Southside Christian — 84; 696; 6

Kyler Zimmerman, Southside Christian — 84; 659; 6

Harrison Zinkann, St. Joseph’s — 25; 594; 5

CJ Johnson, St. Joseph’s — 39; 506; 9

Walker Wood, St. Joseph’s — 40; 472; 11

Mikell Skinner, Riverside — 75; 471; 6

William Gillespie, St. Joseph’s — 66; 443; 8

Na’Cyus Morrison, JL Mann — 85; 397; 5

Jayden Pepper, Greenville — 51; 394; 6

Jayvion Sherman, Greenville — 57; 383; 9

Javontae Searles, Southside — 48; 376; 1

Zach Beasley, Riverside — 86; 364; 4

OJ Jones, JL Mann — 59; 351; 7

Kelvin Johnson, Mauldin — 66; 263; 4

Receiving

Player, school — Receptions; Yards; TDs

Cayden Cosby, Riverside — 60; 878; 12

Avery McFadden, Hillcrest — 50; 832; 6

Mikel McClellan, JL Mann — 39; 728; 8

Chase Byrd, Greer — 45; 713; 7

Brody Fowler, Blue Ridge — 48; 646; 4

Thomas Combs, Wade Hampton — 38; 595; 6

Jaylen Neal, Hillcrest — 36; 590; 4

Toby Cates Jr., JL Mann — 46; 578; 5

Tyler Brown, Greenville — 33; 550; 9

Mazeo Bennett, Greenville — 29; 513; 11

Jackson Repp, Christ Church — 19; 480; 7

BJ Atkins, Christ Church — 24; 454; 1

Cayson Elledge, Laurens — 32; 425; 6

Owen Lundin, Riverside — 37; 416; 4

Luke Krall, Greenville — 23; 412; 5

Will Kirven, Wade Hampton — 28; 345; 3

Aaron Bowen, Mauldin — 26; 341; 2

Brock Diggins, Greer — 20; 325; 4

Jaiden Taylor, Southside — 30; 317; 3

Logan Coldren, Hillcrest — 26; 220; 5

Tackles

Player, school — Total tackles

Ethan Fasuyi, Eastside — 95

Bryce Foster, Greer — 94

Langston Scott, Eastside — 86

Alston McGee, Greer — 79

Tyson Moses, Hillcrest — 78

Johnny Jaraczewski, St. Joseph’s Catholic — 74.5

Zane Saunders, Eastside — 69

Elliott Prescott, Riverside — 69

Clay Black, Riverside — 68

Josh Page, Mauldin — 68

Gabriel Yeargin, Wade Hampton — 66.5

Luke Schuller, Greenville — 64

Hayden Brown, Blue Ridge — 62

Patrick McMaster, Christ Church — 61

Jeb Robinson, Hillcrest — 61

Jamiar Houston, Southside — 60

Thomas Edmondson, Greenville — 59

Jacob Watt, JL Mann — 58

Titus Norris, Hillcrest — 57

Darius Johnson, Greer — 55

Tre Brown, Eastside — 54

Ryan Jeletic, Mauldin — 50

Jay Hagood, Southside — 50

Braylon Smith, Southside — 49

Jake Good, Christ Church — 49

Jacari Bennett, JL Mann — 48

Jacob Heine, Greer — 47

Keyshawn Robinson, Greenville — 47

Sacks

Player, school — Total

Jacari Bennett, JL Mann — 13

Carson Shaw, Christ Church — 9

Hayden Brown, Blue Ridge — 6

Jacob Heine, Greer — 5

Jacob Collins, Riverside — 5

Jayden Sullivan, JL Mann — 4

Bryce Foster, Greer — 4

Isaiah Chapman, Blue Ridge — 4

Kazi Bland, Southside — 3rd

Caden Jeter, Mauldin — 3

Colin Williams, Christ Church — 3rd

Patrick McMaster, Christ Church — 3rd

Richard Hollingsworth, Hillcrest — 3rd

Jaden Bethea, Carolina — 3rd

Bruce Edward Knauber, Greenville — 3rd

Jeb Robinson, Hillcrest — 2nd

Gabriel Yeargin, Wade Hampton — 2nd

Za’Nias Rosemond, Wade Hampton — 2

Zane Saunders, Eastside — 2nd

Thomas Edmondson, Greenville — 2nd

Interceptions

Player, school — Total

Somad Eaddy, Southside — 5

Trey Sanders, St. Joseph’s Catholic — 5th

Ramani Bruton, Greenville — 3rd

Jamiar Houston, Southside — 3rd

Jeremiah Madden, Hillcrest — 2nd

Fred Pearson, Mauldin — 3rd

Kendall Chapman, Hillcrest — 2nd

Braylon Smith, Southside — 2nd

Jamarion McKinney, Wade Hampton — 2

Thomas Edmondson, Greenville — 2nd

Alston McGee, Greer — 2

Brennan Mathews, Hillcrest — 2nd

BJ Jones, Hillcrest — 2nd

Micah Cohens, Eastside — 2nd

Tre Brown, Eastside — 2

CJ Johnson, St. Joseph’s Catholic — 2nd

Keyshawn Robinson, Greenville — 2

Field goals

Name, School — FGM-FGA SEASON LONG

Stephen Dyar, Hillcrest — 3-3 42

Constantine Gandis, Christ Church — 3-3 48

Thomas Guerrero, Greenville — 1-2 28

