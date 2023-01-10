Greenville pro soccer teams to have new home stadium in 2023 > GSA Business

GSA Business" decoding="async" data-lazy-src="https://gsabusiness.com/core/files/scbiznews/articles/78a1bdad6640af20423b3b03e269773e.jpg?is-pending-load=1" srcset="" />

The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty will play their home matches at Furman University’s Paladin Stadium in 2023 as the soccer club works toward construction of a multi-use stadium to host matches as early as 2024.

“We are proud to call Furman University the official match home of the Triumph and Liberty,” said Chris Lewis, president of the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club, in the release. “Furman has been a fantastic partner as the training site for the Liberty. Furman’s sophisticated Athletic facilities, resources, and core values ​​make it a perfect fit for our organization and playing our home matches at the stadium only builds on that relationship.”

Since its formation as the Upstate’s professional soccer club, the Greenville Triumph men’s team has played its first four seasons at Legacy Early College in West Greenville, according to the release. The Greenville Liberty pre-professional Women’s team joined them at Legacy Early College for their 2022 Inaugural season.

Greenville Triumph Chairman and owner, Joe Erwin, praised Legacy Early College and its founder, William Brown, for their hospitality.

“Although we originally planned to stay just two seasons, the school graciously accommodated us for two more years,” Erwin said in the release. “We will be forever Grateful for the Memories created on that pitch, the school administrators and staff with whom we worked, and the Incredible Scholars we’ve met along the way.”

The Triumph will continue its Legacy Early College internship program and have donated a scoreboard, field improvements and stadium amenities to the school, the release stated.

“At Furman, the team will continue to build on the fan experience the organization has committed to providing since its inception,” said Doug Erwin, vice chairman and chief brand officer for the Triumph, in the release. “Fans can look forward to the improved amenities and greater capacity of Paladin Stadium.”

Furman will continue as the training site for the Greenville Liberty, and the Greenville Triumph will continue to use Bob Jones University as its training site.

“Furman University is honored to partner with the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, and we are thrilled to host them on campus this season,” said Vice President for Athletics Jason Donnelly in the release. “Their mission to use soccer as a platform to inspire Unity and create Joy in a way that unites the people of Upstate South Carolina and beyond both complements our university’s goals and helps us to extend our Paladin reach.”

The Greenville Liberty competed in the USL W League’s Inaugural season in the Summer of 2022, finishing undefeated at home. Greenville Triumph men’s professional team began play in 2019 in the USL League One. The men’s team has appeared in three league finals, including winning the USL League One Championship in 2020.

The Greenville Triumph kicks off its fifth season at home against the Richmond Kickers on March 25 and will release the full season schedule Jan. 11.