Greenville Open Studios celebrates 20 years with a special glimpse in

Experience the melting pot of 150 Greenville-area-based artists and their studios and witness some of their creative processes during Piedmont Natural Gas Greenville Open Studios, which is free to the public Nov 11-13.

Sculptures, woodwork, paintings and more will be showcased and for sale at the personal and public studios of artists within a 15-mile radius of downtown Greenville throughout the weekend as the difference-making, self-guided tour celebrates its 20th year.

The Metropolitan Arts Council has published an interactive map of studio locations involved in this year’s Open Studios at greenvillearts.com. The event offers the public a unique look at the pieces, practices and working environments of some of Greenville’s best visual artists.

“The style of art in Greenville is constantly growing,” said Allen Ethridge, executive director of the Metropolitan Arts Council in Greenville. “We want to raise the awareness of the great artists and professionalism of the people working in Greenville and give the public an opportunity to interact with them in their studios.”

