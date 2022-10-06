Greenville girls’ soccer loses one goal game to Piqua

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — It was another close game for the Lady Wave soccer team on Oct. 5. Greenville couldn’t pull out the home win as they lost 3-2 to Piqua High School.

Head Coach Dave Ernst said the team didn’t give up after being down at halftime.

“We battled. We played hard in the second half. That showed me they didn’t want to quit,” Ernst said. “Game 14, but yet every week we get a little bit better. At some point it’s going to come together.”

The Lady Wave scored the first goal of the game. Senior McKenzie Pressnall scored the goal for Greenville as they took a 1-0 lead at the 24 minute mark.

Piqua rebounded back and scored two goals within the next 10 minutes. One of the goals came from way outside and bounced off the crossbar to go in.

At halftime, Piqua was up 3-1 after scoring a goal close to the end of the first half.

The second half was all Greenville. They were able to create more offensive chances for themselves.

Senior Lillian Schwer scored a goal at the 18 minute mark of the second half to get the Lady Wave within a goal. Schwer was able to race behind Piqua’s defense and scored on the breakaway.

Ernst said they had three or four more opportunities to get more goals on the board, they just couldn’t convert.

The team has three more games left to improve and build up the program. Ernst said they are close to winning, but they can’t get over the hump. There’s a chance this team can end the year Solving that problem.

“You can’t want to win if you haven’t. We should probably have three to four more other wins, but we’re getting there. I’ll take this group of girls over anybody,” Ernst said.

The Lady Wave will play their last road game of the season on Oct. 10 at West Carrollton. They will end the season with two straight home games to close out the season.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]