Greenville Athletes sign NLI’s, Rose volleyball, a gymnast and a Parrott Academy golfer all going division one

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) – Wednesday was signing day for some of the top local athletes in the area.

The ECU golf team adding a local boy from Greenville. Parrott Academy’s Drew Greene signed with the Pirate men in the afternoon in Kinston. He’s one of the state’s best golfers and he’s excited to stay home to play college golf.

“It feels really good to know all my hard work has paid off. I’m really excited to still be in Greenville and play for ECU,” says Parrott Academy senior Drew Greene, “I’ve been a big ECU fan my whole life. ECU Coach Kevin Williams, he’s a great Coach and that’s really what made me want to go there.”

At JH rose the Rampants state runner-up volleyball team had five senior players sign Letters of Intent.

“It was an awesome experience to be able to Coach them,” said Kelley Krainiak of her seniors, “It taught me to be more patient, calmer, and also enjoy the positives in the wins and the losses.”

One of our Sports Spotlight Athletes from a few weeks ago, Helen Wilford, put pen to paper with Bowling Green officially. she will play indoor volleyball.

The other four Riley Cutler, Anna Bayes, Forbes Hall and Amelia Taft are set to play beach volleyball in college.

“We all started traveling four days a week to practice with this club,” says Rose senior Anna Bayes, “We sought really great resources and opportunities to get us to where we are today.”

The four have been training together with Sinjin Beach Volleyball to get ready for the college game.

“It feels really good to be able to celebrate this day with all my friends and family,” says Rose senior Amelia Taft, “It’s a really special day for us because we have just been working hard for three years for this.”

“Today just makes it official. Being here with all our school friends who we won’t really get to see anymore after this year was a big deal because they have always been there for us,” says Rose senior Forbes Hall, “This was just our high school career is basically coming to an end. it’s super bittersweet it couldn’t be more fun. I have loved my time here at JH Rose.”

Rose student, and rose’s gymnastics star, Kayla Lawrence signed with division one Kentucky gymnastics as well. Big time to get to the SEC in the sport. Kentucky is preseason ranked 13th in the nation. We will have more with Lawrence on Tuesday.

