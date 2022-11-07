Greenspan Projects drives themed golf design for Puttery

Greenspan Projects Ltd., a creative design and build specialist for the visitor attraction industry, has completed work on a new US leisure venue combining golf and socialising.

Drive Shack Inc. is a renowned owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment enterprises with a mission to connect people in a fun and novel way. Drive Shack Inc. is a recognized pioneer in providing unique and unexpected golf entertainment experiences, whether they take the form of conventional golf courses, expansive driving range facilities with cutting-edge technology, or the company’s most recent Immersive putting concept, Puttery.

Puttery is redefining the game of putting with a contemporary twist in a vibrant environment and engaging experience that takes visitors from one course to the next. Each Puttery location combines distinctively themed nine-hole courses with lively bars and lounges where customers can hang out before, during, and after their tee time. Locations are currently operational in Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, and Washington, DC

“With the countless number of ‘eatertainment’ venues that have popped up over the past few years, it’s no secret that the competitive socialization scene is Booming and here to stay,” says Mike ChicoineDrive Shack Inc.’s head of construction and project development.

“What makes Puttery stand out from the rest is the elevated design, luxurious decor, and careful attention to detail throughout our venues. We have high expectations, and Greenspan’s robust design and planning group has quickly adopted our program to become a key contributor in our Puttery builds.”

Trio of courses

Greenspan Projects was chosen to use existing commercial space and change it beyond recognition to create the three mini-golf wonderlands for Puttery Houston. The Lodge is the first of three themes, where après ski comes to life in the Texas heat as guests take their shots amid breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains.

This course transports guests to cooler weather with a cozy wall-length fireplace, a larger-than-life polar bear, custom ski characters, and a ‘ski lift’ for selfies.

The demand for brands to provide unique photo opportunities for customers to share is unmatched, as experiences continue to take over our social media newsfeeds. The Library, the following course at Puttery, therefore provides guests with a wealth of opportunities to capture content for Instagram and TikTok.

While navigating the complex and prestigious course, visitors can peruse the books on the sleek shelves, pose with an enormous dimetrodon, spin a globe and take in the impressive artwork.

Delightful work

Lucy Bartonsenior creative manager at Greenspan Projects, says:

“Having the opportunity to work a variety of these courses for Drive Shack encompasses the core reason I enjoy being a creative designer; the diversity between each golf theme allows the imagination to run wild. It allows us to not only explore different ideas but push the boundaries of what has been done before, to create a unique experience for the brand and the customer. It is always a delight to work with a client who is open to new ideas!

“One of my favorite things is how we take the concepts and add a ‘Puttery twist’ – nothing is too literal. Yes, you may be within a super cool, Billionaire Library environment…but you are here to play golf. We don’t want the customer to forget that.

“The projects have certainly taught us a few new ways of thinking; in some cases, we are working with much smaller areas than we have been used to. Therefore, developing space-saving solutions and being spatially smart has been and is at the forefront of our minds throughout. The customer journey, experience and playability are most important, whilst adhering to the regulations.”

Design expertise

The Immersive themes that have turned the location into a hotspot for competitive socializing were created by Greenspan’s in-house technical and creative design teams. These colleagues integrate a wide range of skills and expertise, from interior design to architecture, and weave their exquisite designs and images into the more structural building components to bring concepts to life.

Greenspan Projects’ sales director Brook Tuffin additions:

“Working with Drive Shack Inc. has been an amazing journey so far. It has been a pleasure to support Mike and the team with their incredible vision that has transformed competitive socialising beyond belief, where pushing the boundaries of design, and Imagination has been unique and exciting.

“Puttery has certainly been one of the most gratifying projects to work on during my ten years at Greenspan – from both a professional and personal perspective. It has opened my eyes to new opportunities that I would never have thought could be possible in the past, and I genuinely look forward to the future and our Collaboration with Drive Shack Inc. continuing.”

Speaking of his company’s Collaboration with Drive Shack Inc. and Puttery, Greenspan Projects MD Rod Mortonsays:

“We are extremely excited and pleased to be working with Drive Shack Inc. in the design and construction of their Puttery venues. They have an amazing vision and are creating something different in this fast-growing world of social entertainment. They have a clear strategy and ‘look’ which is both appealing and highly Instagrammable.

“Our projects with Puttery have allowed for a real boost to the expansion of our business within the US. Subsequently, this has allowed us to Invest in new people and additional production facilities at Greenspan Projects to support this growth.”

The design and build specialist will be at IAAPA Expo later this month meeting new clients in Orlando, Florida, US.