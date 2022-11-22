Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival Details 2023 Lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, The Marshall Tucker Band, Trouble No More, Doom Flamingo and More

Today, Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival announced who will be joining them at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., on May 25-28, 2023. The Gathering will mark Rooster Walk’s 13th iteration and will be headlined by jamgrass progressive rockers Greensky Bluegrass.

Along with Greensky Bluegrass–who are returning to the festival for the first time since 2017– Rooster Walk will host The Marshall Tucker Band, Trouble No More, Doom Flamingo, Kitchen Dwellers, Yarn, Neighbor, Mike & The Moonpies, Crawford & Power, Sol Driven Train, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sneezy, TC Carter Band, Big Fat Gap and Pirates of the Piedmont for the Memorial Day weekend celebration. More than 30 additional bands are expected to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks and months.

The event surrounded by the Rolling foothills surrounding Martinsville, Va., was created in memory of the late Martinsville natives Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank and a portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to charities, including Rooster Walk’s own Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for students at Martinsville High School, where the two were both students, along with the Rooster Walk Music Instrument Program for public band programs in the local city and county school systems.

Like previous years the festival is produced by Rooster Walk Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting music, arts and education in its home of Martinsville-Henry County, which has donated more than $270,000 since 2009.

Tickets for Rooster Walk 13 are on sale today. Learn more and find tickets here.