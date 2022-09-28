Greensburg Girls Soccer – WRBI Radio

Senior Emilee Ernstes Recognizes Mrs. Katrina Peters as Influential Faculty Mentor – Greensburg Falls to South Dearborn 9-0

The Matchup between Greensburg and South Dearborn started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential Faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Emilee Ernstes honored Mrs. Katrina Peters. Ernstes added, “Not many students get the Privilege to find a teacher who is just as much a friend as a teacher… From laughs or greetings in class, the hallway or at practice with “hey sunshine”, you never cease to make me laugh or smile… I look up to you and hope one day I can be half the person you are! I know that if I ever need to talk to someone I can go to you. I can’t say thank you enough for everything and I’ll miss you tremendously after graduation.”

As the game got underway, Greensburg could hold off South Dearborn for nine minutes. At that point, the Knights started to dominate the field. They were able to score 8 points in the first half. Taking the Pirates into the half down 8-0. Freshman Keeper Emma Hostetler saw 17 shots on goal in the first half.

The second half started where the first left off. Greensburg allowed another point bringing the final score to 9-0. The game ended with 20 minutes left on the timer. Freshman Keeper Madeline Shrader saw 7 shots on goal in 20 minutes of the second half.

This brings the Pirates to 5-7 for the season and 1-5 in the conference. The next Matchup is against Connerville at home on Thursday 9/29. The game starts at 5:30 pm

