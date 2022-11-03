Greensboro Swarm Getting Set For Another Season Opener

The recent start of Charlotte Hornets basketball means NBA G League action isn’t too far away up in Greensboro. On Friday night, the Swarm will tip off its seventh season with the first of two straight home games against the Delaware Blue Coats beginning at 7 PM ET at the newly-dubbed Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp will be piloting the crew once again, following his first season at the helm in 2021-22. While the Swarm went just 9-24 in the regular season last year, then-rookies James Bouknight, Kai Jones and JT Thor all got valuable developmental minutes and two more players – Xavier Sneed and Cameron McGriff – Landed contracts with other NBA organizations.

Earlier this week, current Hornets’ Rookies Mark Williams, who played his college basketball right down the road from Greensboro at Duke University, and Bryce McGowens were assigned to the Swarm. Williams has shown promising flashes early in his career, but is stuck behind Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards in Charlotte’s center rotation right now and should reap immediate benefits from getting on the floor with the Swarm.

In the past, other current and former Hornets like Martin, Jalen McDaniels, Nick Richards, Devonte’ Graham, Caleb Martin and Dwayne Bacon all spent significant early portions of their NBA Careers in the G League. The Greensboro Swarm is a developmental resource – not a demotion or indictment of one’s ability – and while winning is the ultimate goal, it’s also intertwined with players improving in this environment.

Guards McGowens and Théo Maledon are the team’s designated two-way players, meaning they can be active for a maximum of 50 games during the NBA regular season on a prorated salary, with the rest of their time likely being spent in the G League. Maledon is currently in the Hornets’ rotation as the backup point guard and probably won’t be in Greensboro until LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin start making their way back from injury.

The aforementioned Sneed is back on Greensboro’s roster after getting NBA minutes in both Memphis and Utah last season, although McGriff, who appeared in three games with Portland back in December, is now playing in Greece. Former Phoenix Suns’ two-way player and Charlotte native Ty-Shon Alexander, Anthony Duruji, Jaylen Sims and Isaiah Whaley have all been rerouted to the Swarm following training camp stints in Charlotte.

Others returning to the Gate City include LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Ikenna Ndugba, Norense Odiase and Tyree White. Also, back is another familiar face in guard Kobi Simmons, who played two seasons with the Swarm from 2019-21 before venturing to play overseas in Poland. Rounding out the Squad is Rookie Aaron Wheeler from St. John’s University, who was recently taken with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA G League Draft.

Like last season, the opening 18 games of Greensboro’s schedule will be part of the Showcase Cup, a competition that divides the G League teams into four regional pods. The teams in each pod will take turns playing each other the first 16 games, with the four winners and the next four-best teams meeting in Las Vegas for a single-elimination tournament from Dec. 19-22. Even the squads that don’t qualify will still participate in consolation games before the standings are completely reset and the 32-game regular season slate begins the following week.

Greensboro will play its first seven Showcase Cup games at home against Delaware (2), the College Park Skyhawks (2), Raptors 905 (1) and Long Island Nets (2), then eight of the next nine on the road. Also included in their Showcase Cup regional pod are the Capital City Go-Go, Westchester Knicks and Maine Celtics.