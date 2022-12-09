Greenhalgh Tabbed to Oversee Football Strength and Conditioning

BOONE, NC — Matt Greenhalgh has returned home to App State as Director of Athletic Performance to oversee the football program’s strength and conditioning, head Coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday.

“We’re excited to welcome Matt and his family back to App State,” Clark said. “Matt’s enthusiasm and ability as a strength Coach will be critical to our program. We will be Relentless and smart with all of our strength and conditioning habits.”

Greenhalgh (pronounced GREEN-hall) was Assistant Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at Virginia Tech during the 2022 season after being Georgia Southern’s Director of Football Strength and Conditioning from 2018-21.

That role as director came after he served as App State’s Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning from 2014-17, when the Mountaineers posted a record of 37-14 with two Sun Belt Conference Championships and a 3-0 Bowl record.

“My family and I are extremely excited to be rejoining the App State football family,” Greenhalgh said. “Boone is a special place, and I am looking forward to building upon the rich tradition of App State Football. I am unbelievably grateful to Coach Clark and Doug Gillin for this opportunity. I cannot wait to get to work!”

Georgia Southern made an eight-win improvement to go 10-3 during Greenhalgh’s first season in Statesboro. The Eagles had winning records in each of the next two seasons, going 8-5 in 2020, and a coaching transition coincided with Greenhalgh relocating to Virginia Tech to work alongside first-year head Coach Brent Pry in 2022.

Prior to his first stint in Boone, Greenhalgh was a strength and conditioning Graduate Assistant at The Citadel from 2013-14. A native of Chepachet, Rhode Island, he also worked as a strength and conditioning intern at Rhode Island, his alma mater, and South Carolina.

A four-year letterwinner on the offensive line for Rhode Island from 2008-12, Greenhalgh graduated with a degree in kinesiology. He served as a team captain during his senior season after earning a spot on the Allstate Good Works Team as a junior in 2011.

He holds a Master’s degree in sports management from Western Carolina.