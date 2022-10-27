Greene back and ready to return for Buckeyes

Redshirt junior guard Madison Greene faced adversity over this past year, but her positive attitude and support system are allowing her to push through.

After suffering a knee injury that cost her the entire 2021-22 basketball season, Greene embraced the challenge by learning more about the game of basketball and gaining a broader understanding of herself.

“A big lesson I learned, I’m bigger than a basketball player. I can be so much more,” Greene said. “So many more thoughts and experiences in life to just learn about, and I’ve just really enjoyed the journey. I like being by myself. And this time, this injury really made me dive even deeper to who I was as a person.”

Greene earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in the 2020-21 season after averaging 13.4 points per game and leading the Buckeyes with 65 assists in 15 games.

Head Coach Kevin McGuff said having Greene on the sidelines last season was like having another Coach and believes the experience during her injury will help her this season.

“I think she had to look at the game a little bit differently, not being in there and from the bench,” McGuff said. “I think she learned some things and just observing the team and how we played and the things we were trying to accomplish. So, I think she has evolved from just a basketball IQ standpoint and, you know, she looks good.”

Greene has started 36 of the 48 games she’s played in her Buckeye career, recording a 42.1 shooting percentage. She played a large role in Ohio State’s backcourt alongside senior guard Jacy Sheldon during her first two seasons, and the transfer addition of senior guard Taylor Mikesell prior to last season allowed the Buckeyes to continue leaning on their guards in Greene’s absence.

In addition to her time with the staff last year, she said she spent a portion of the summer interning with them and soaking up their advice. Greene said after her playing days, coaching could one day be in her future.

After a season in which the team won the Big Ten Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, Greene’s return adds more of a punch to an already impressive Ohio State roster. The Buckeyes open the season as the No. 14 teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Now fully recovered and refreshed, Greene said she is reflecting on her past year with a Holistic Mindset and is grateful to have the opportunity to play the game she loves again.

“It just made me learn. Just like it really made me just appreciate being healthy because I’ve never been through, like, a major injury like this,” Greene said. “It was definitely a different perspective and made me sit back and think about basketball, family, friends, everything. It’s been a long journey.”