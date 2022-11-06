Greenbrier West earns second straight Class A Region 3 title

CHARLESTON – Greenbrier West took a five-set thriller from James Monroe Saturday night to win back-to-back Class A Region 3 volleyball titles played at the Charleston Catholic Sports Complex.

The win sends the Cavaliers back to the state tournament for the sixth year in a row. The ladies from Charmco have now won five straight Sectional titles and three of their last four regional titles.

In the win over the Mavericks (23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12), junior setter Riley Robertson recorded 43 assists, 10 digs and had two aces, while fellow junior hitter Kadie O’ Dell put down 17 kills, along with three blocks.

Sophomore hitter Preslee Treadway had 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces in her first high school postseason action. Senior middle Meaghan Poticher dropped 11 winners and had six blocks.

Greenbrier West swept River View in the semifinal match, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13, to advance to the regional Finals and secure a state tournament berth.

O’Dell and Treadway each had 16 kills in the win over the Raiders, while Poticher had five kills and three blocks. Robertson recorded 35 assists, six digs and two aces.

The Cavaliers earned the No. 4 seed in the WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament that starts Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Greenbrier West will play Moorefield at 8:30 am to open the Class A portion of the tournament.

James Monroe also advanced to the state tournament and will play Ritchie County at approximately 3 pm The Mavericks earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament.