Greenbrier Owner Hints At ‘Big Announcement’ Amid LIV Golf Rumors

In 2023, LIV Golf have announced an expansion to a 14-tournament league, with Mexico – El Camaleon Golf Club, Australia – The Grange Golf Club, Singapore – Sentosa Golf Club and Spain – Real Club Valderrama, just four of the confirmed venues for their schedule next year. (opens in new tab)

Now, it appears we are set to here about another new venue sooner rather than later, with yet another former PGA Tour venue reportedly set to become a Saudi-backed league event (opens in new tab). The course in question? Well, The Greenbrier in West Virginia is close to announcement, according to the State Governor, Jim Justice.

Niemann holds a Trophy

LIV golfer, Joaquin Niemann, was the last Winner of the Greenbrier Classic, before it was taken off the Rota in 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Friday, Justice, who is a tourism promoter, as well as the actual owner of The Greenbrier, stated: “I know negotiations have continued with The Greenbrier folks. There’s, I guess, a big announcement coming and I think it will be exciting to the state of West Virginia that we may have a big event coming.”

