Green With Envy: Q2 All-NBA teams and MVP

On a day where an Unnamed website left him out of their Top-20 players lists, Jaylen Brown put on a Clinic against a Pelicans team with some very good wing defenders. JB looked hungry and motivated all night, and we at Green With Envy are rewarding him with a much-deserved nod on our All-NBA Teams (author’s note: last night’s performance had no impact on our decision. JB was going to be there no matter what.)

Tune into today’s Episode to hear our analysis of the Celtics win over the Pelicans, a preview of the game against the Nets, and more debate over All-NBA teams and the MVP at the halfway point of the season (0:00-21: 00 – Celtics vs Pels, 21:00-25:00 – Nets Preview, 25:00-45:00 – All NBA Teams, 45:00-END – MVP).

Greg Maneikis’ Q2 All-NBA Teams

1st Team All-NBA:

G – Luka Doncic

G – Donovan Mitchell

F – Jayson Tatum

F – Kevin Durant

C – Nikola Jokic

2nd Team All-NBA:

G – And Morant

G – Steph Curry

F – Jaylen Brown

F – Giannis Antetokounmpo

C – Joel Embiid

3rd Team All-NBA

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Devin Booker

F – Zion Williamson

F – Lebron James

C – Bam Adebayo

Greg Maneikis’ Q2 MVP Voting

5th: Joel Embiid

4th: Giannis Antetokounmpo

3rd: Kevin Durant

2nd: Jayson Tatum

1st: Nikola Jokic

