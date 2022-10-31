Green, Maye Earn Weekly Football Awards

Another week brings another round of awards for the North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye while Antoine Green is the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week after his career night last Saturday in the 42-24 win over Pitt.

Maye has earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors for the fourth time this fall. Additionally, the redshirt freshman has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week and is listed on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list for week 9 of the college football season.

College football fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at noon (Eastern), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

QUARTERBACK – Drake Maye North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, NC

Responsible for 95 percent of No. 21 North Carolina’s total offense in Saturday night’s 42-24 win over Pitt • Set season highs in completions (33), attempts (44) and passing yards (388) while equaling his career high for the third time in 2022 with five passing touchdowns • Also rushed for a team-high 61 yards to total 449 of UNC’s 474 yards against the Panthers • His 33 completions set a UNC freshman record • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the fourth time this season.

RECEIVER – Antoine Green North Carolina, WR, Rockledge, Fla.

Set career highs with 10 receptions and 180 receiving yards while hauling in two touchdowns in the No. 21 Tar Heels’ 42-24 win over Pitt • Opened UNC’s scoring with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter • Closed out the night with a 13-yard touchdown reception for UNC’s final TD with 9:07 remaining in the game.

Well. 17 North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) is on the road this weekend at Virginia for a noon kickoff on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels will carry a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers in the 127th playing of the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

