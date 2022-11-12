Green Hope boys basketball looks to take teams by surprise in 2022-2023

guys basketball seasons here finally and pre season has been going on for a while coach. How are you feeling about the team this year? I’m actually feeling really good about the team this year to have a player like Pensa here who’s been a part of the team for three years and the only return, um, he started as a sophomore and the only returning starter, um, that we have from last season, but the three years of experience at the varsity level, I think he’s primed and ready to lead the team and um, to be an example of what basketball is all about. So what has that been like for the, is the returning starter? Have you been kind of bringing guys along, so to speak and kind of have an opportunity to work as a leader? Yeah. And I think it’s great because it puts some responsibility on me, which I always like. And even though we had five Seniors last year who left, I think that we went into this year that replaced together and he has, I think better Chemistry than any year I’ve been here coach. What stands out about Pence’s game? Well right now this is one of the tallest guys that we have, we don’t have a lot of size this year. And so he’s taken on that role and that responsibility of defensively being able to play bigger guys, um, that maybe a little bit Stronger and a little bit um taller than he is, but his ability to take them off the dribble, his ability to go inside and out and his ability to handle the ball really makes him unique in that in that aspect is that we can have, we can have him running the point or we can have him outside on the wing um to shoot the three. Um, but he’s gonna give it whatever we, whatever we need at that particular moment with whoever we’re playing. Um he’s going to provide that and coach, even though there’s only one returning starter and Ben to as the team Chemistry been pretty good in practice throughout the preseason. Absolutely. Even though we only have one returning starter which has been, say we do return um five other players, but last year they were sophomores and freshmen and so now they’re sophomores and juniors. Um, and they’ll see a lot more playing time, but they’ve had the experience of playing behind some seniors. And um I saw the Chemistry today, we have um some scrimmage games at Green Hope today and I got this chance to see them And I think the Chemistry is there and say what’s Coach really been emphasizing this preseason, what’s most, what’s been most important . I think most important is definitely defense may be working a lot on that because I feel like last year the games that we lost, I feel like we lost most of them because of defense and the Mistakes are made on the, on the defensive side. So he’s been emphasizing on Correcting those Mistakes and be as best as possible on defense and how would you say your off season was, I mean, what were you working on the most on an individual level? Me personally, I’ve been working on my outside shots the most, uh, because the past few years, you know, I had some great looks from the inside, but the team started to like focus on that, which made me to practice more of my outside shooting to be upset, not just from the inside from the outside as well. And Coach mentioned you, you know, you guys don’t have a ton of size as a team. So a lot of times you’re gonna be gonna have to match up against bigger guys. What’s, what’s the key to holding your own against the guy, you might have some weight or height on you? Yeah, I think what it comes down to is how much you actually want it and how much you put yourself into it. When I think my whole basketball career, I mean bigger, I’ve been guarding bigger guys. So whenever I get to guard someone that’s great and color and bigger, I just want to go there and I want to get stuff and I think that’s what makes it and coach, I guess also in terms of matchups, if having to go bigger guys , sometimes bigger guys might have to guard him as well is that absolutely an advantage you guys could Exploit as well? I feel like it’s an advantage because a lot of times can bring the bigger guys out. He has the ability to take them off the dribble and he knows how to get downhill really quickly. Plus he’s a willing passer. So if other guys were cut into the basket like they’re supposed to, he will find them and get them the ball. Um and then he’s the first one to Sprint back on defense. So those those things I think is gonna help us this year and Coach going beyond wins and losses and tangible goals like that. What do you want to see your team get better as the year progresses? What would make for a good season in that regard? Well what will make for a good season for us is to continue to play unselfishly right? If they play the way that they played in the scrimmage games today, then I think we’ll have a really good season because they were talking on defense, they were sharing the basketball, there was no egos involved, we’ve had very competitive practices but still and when they got into the game it was about um making sure that everybody um participated and if they continue to do that, that’s gonna make for a really good season and we will surprise a lot of teams