Green Bay soccer legend Aldo Santaga leaves behind a memorable legacy

GREEN BAY – Aldo Santaga left behind a Legacy that is far bigger than the notable things he accomplished during a legendary soccer career.

Perhaps more importantly, it was the impact he had on so many others during his 87 years before he died earlier this month.

He was a husband. A father. A coach. A friend. A mentor.

Those who were part of Santaga’s world — the number likely reaches the thousands — were often left with the same impression. They were an extension of his family. They cared far more about them as people than anything they could do for him as an athlete.

Santaga led the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s soccer team from 1978 to 1992, going 148-102-21.

He was at the helm when the program moved to the Division I level in 1981, and he was there to lead the Phoenix to the NCAA tournament two years later.

