Green Bay police Apologize to AJ Dillon for incident at soccer match

The Green Bay police have apologized to Packers running back AJ Dillon for the manner in which he was treated during a July soccer match.

Dillon was shoved by a police officer on the sidelines, while Dillon was hoping to execute a Lambeau Leap during a rain delay in the contest between Manchester City and FC Bayern.

“I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the Officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken,” police chief Chris Davis said in a statement released Friday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We do not provide further detail on personnel matters out of respect for the employee’s due process rights.”

Whatever the consequences to the employee, the police department has expressed remorse to Dillon.

“I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated,” Davis added. “We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

Per Demovsky, the Packers acknowledge the police department’s apology in a statement issued on Friday.

“We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department’s follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the soccer match, July 23, at Lambeau Field,” the Packers said. “We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions. We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including game days. Additionally, we appreciate AJ Dillon’s professionalism in handling the matter.”

So that’s the end of the thing that we didn’t even know was still a thing, largely because Dillon seemed to have no issue with the situation at all.