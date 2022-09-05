Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting odds NFL Week 1 game

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Green Bay is -125 on the money line in the game, which will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings are +102.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are favored against the Minnesota Vikings in their NFL Week 1 game.

The Packers went 13-4 in the 2021 season and lost in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The Vikings went 8-9 last season.

The Vikings beat the Packers 34-31 on Nov. 21 last season at home and lost to the Packers in Green Bay on Jan. 2, 37-10.

