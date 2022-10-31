Green Bay Notre Dame basketball’s Gracie Grzesk commits to Wisconsin

GREEN BAY – Before Gracie Grzesk played one second of high school basketball for Green Bay Notre Dame, it was already clear she was a future NCAA Division I player.

Her offer from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay before she even arrived on campus set the tone for what has become a decorated career for the two-time WIAA Division 2 state champion.

That offer turned into 20 over the next few years, but Grzesk didn’t need another one to decide her future.

The 6-foot junior forward announced her commitment Saturday to the University of Wisconsin, becoming the latest member of her family to have an opportunity to play at the Collegiate level.

Her father, Gary, played at UWGB. Her mother Liz, played at Youngstown State. Her brother, Garrett, is a sophomore forward at St. Norbert College.

