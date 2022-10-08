Green and Medeiros lead USF Women’s Golf in season-opening tournament

TAMPA (September 13, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls opened their 2022-23 season with a sixth-place finish at the 14-team Green Wave Fall Classic. The event was hosted by Tulane at the Bayou Oaks South Course in New Orleans, Louisiana. South Florida was led by Melanie Green (Medina, NY) and Leonor Medeiros (Palmela, Portugal) who each tied for 19th individually.

Medeiros opened the outing on Monday with a career-low score of 67 and carded a 73 later that day as the teams played 36 holes on day one. The sophomore posted another 73 on Tuesday to finish at three-under-par 213, matching her career best 54-hole total.

Green opened with two rounds of par (72) on Monday and finished strong with a 69 (-3) on Tuesday. The junior, who set the program record for rounds of par or better (19) last season, closed her round Tuesday with five birdies over the final 10 holes. Green carded 11 of the Bulls’ 39 birdies in the outing.

USF collectively finished seven-under-par 857 over three rounds (282/286/289). The Bulls were among seven teams in the 14-team field to shoot under par. LSU won the tournament at 32-under-par 832. South Florida led the field with 191 total pars over 54-holes.

“To come out of the gate and post red numbers to start the season feels good,” said head Coach Erika Brennan . “The team is the most cohesive group we’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching and they deeply care about each other. We didn’t have the final round that we needed or wanted, and that leaves us all wanting more next time out. Congrats to Leo on a new career best to start the year! This event was a total team effort, and we can’t wait to get some solid practices in before heading to Furman.”

After carding a 77 in the opening round Monday, Juliana Camargo (Bogota, Colombia) bounced back with rounds of 71 and 70 to also set a new career low with a 54-hole score of 218. The sophomore tied for 35th in the 81-player field.

In their USF debuts, Lauren Heinlein (Ocala) and Alizee Vidal (Le Gosier, France) each tied for 46th individually with scores of 221. Heinlein opened began Monday with a round of 71 (-1), while Vidal posted two rounds of par or better with a 72 (E) and 70 (-2 ) on Monday. Vidal also carded an eagle on the par-5 third hole in round two of the competition.

Up Next

The Bulls return to the links at the Lady Paladin Invitational on September 23-25 ​​in Greenville, SC

About USF Women’s Golf

The Bulls are in their fifth season under head Coach Erika Brennan in 2022-23. USF is among the fastest rising programs in the country, as they climbed 75 spots in the national Golfstat rankings following Brennan’s first season in 2018-19 and have captured three tournament titles in four seasons, while setting numerous program scoring records under her leadership.

