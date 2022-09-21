Greeley edges Fox Lane behind Florence Moraes’ goal

BEDFORD — They started the game ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, among local field hockey teams.

Then, despite both teams’ youth, they played just like that, living up to those rankings with one goal spelling the difference.

Florence Moraes’ third-quarter goal lifted No. 5 Horace Greeley to a 1-0 win over host Fox Lane Tuesday.

With the win, Greeley, which starts three freshmen and has only two seniors on its roster, improved to 6-0.

What it means

Horace Greeley's Abigail Dolan (l) and Fox Lane's Julia Cambareri pursue the ball during Greeley's 1-0 win at Fox Lane September 20, 2022.

As the score would indicate, both teams’ defenses stood tall.

Fox Lane’s Zoe Stonecipher and Samantha Reder had strong games with Stonecipher’s strong, long drives and Reder’s ability to carry the ball, dodging defenders, creating offense.

But, despite that, Greeley, which had the edge in time of possession, rarely allowed Fox Lane to penetrate within its defensive circle or get off good, quality shots.

Player of the game

That was due in part to the play of left defenseman Stephanie Novick, who earned top game honors with multiple stops throughout the game.

By the numbers

Horace Greeley's Florence Moraes (19) celebrates her goal with teammates during the Quakers' 1-0 win September 20, 2022 at Fox Lane.

Moraes’s goal came off an Eve Rutman right-to-center pass, with Moraes, who was in the penalty stroke area, one-touching the ball into the left side of the net.

While it wasn’t evident on the scoreboard, Greeley enjoyed a 9-3 penalty corner advantage.

