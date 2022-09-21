Greeley edges Fox Lane behind Florence Moraes’ goal

BEDFORD — They started the game ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, among local field hockey teams.

Then, despite both teams’ youth, they played just like that, living up to those rankings with one goal spelling the difference.

Florence Moraes’ third-quarter goal lifted No. 5 Horace Greeley to a 1-0 win over host Fox Lane Tuesday.

With the win, Greeley, which starts three freshmen and has only two seniors on its roster, improved to 6-0.

What it means

As the score would indicate, both teams’ defenses stood tall.

Fox Lane’s Zoe Stonecipher and Samantha Reder had strong games with Stonecipher’s strong, long drives and Reder’s ability to carry the ball, dodging defenders, creating offense.

But, despite that, Greeley, which had the edge in time of possession, rarely allowed Fox Lane to penetrate within its defensive circle or get off good, quality shots.

Player of the game

That was due in part to the play of left defenseman Stephanie Novick, who earned top game honors with multiple stops throughout the game.

By the numbers

Moraes’s goal came off an Eve Rutman right-to-center pass, with Moraes, who was in the penalty stroke area, one-touching the ball into the left side of the net.

While it wasn’t evident on the scoreboard, Greeley enjoyed a 9-3 penalty corner advantage.

Isabella Vasquez, one of only three Seniors on the Fox roster, had seven saves.

Quaker keeper Meredith Dalrymple, a junior, only had to stop one shot with her defense either deflecting or outright stopping shots.

Late in the game, Phoebe Warshaw and Abigail Dolan both came up with big defensive stops for Greeley.

The loss was the first for Fox Lane, which is now 5-1-1.

They said it

Greeley has been winning despite not scoring as much as it has in the past.

But Moraes thinks an Offensive uptick is coming.

“We’re definitely strong defensively,” she said. “We’re working on finishing (our shots) and our ratio of goals to shots is getting better.”

Greeley Coach Sukhi Sandhu liked the way his team started the game but said a couple of players, who were among a few who’d returned from being sick, became fatigued as the game progressed.

“They were just back and didn’t have full energy,” they said.

Fox Lane Coach Adrian MacGregor was pleased with her team’s defensive performance but is looking for that to translate to more offense.

“We did great stopping the ball and working together with a double-team, second layer of defense,” she said. “Now it’s just a matter of capitalizing with small and big passes to move the ball effectively.”

What’s next

Horace Greeley will host North Salem Wednesday at 4:30 pm

Fox Lane is scheduled to travel to Ursuline for an 11 am game Saturday.

