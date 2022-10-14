Greeley Central volleyball team traces its Ascension to its summer efforts – Greeley Tribune

Evident by how they zipped from pin to pin to fend off Greeley West attacks Tuesday, Marissa Glen’s Greeley Central girls volleyball team is clearly a team on the move.

And, it is not just moving tirelessly around the court. The Wildcats are also consistently moving up the ranks within the Northern Colorado Athletic Conference and the 4A classification.

With its 3-1 win Tuesday against its crosstown rival, Greeley West, Greeley Central is now 11-8 overall.

A season ago, the Wildcats went 4-19.

The year before that — a COVID-19-shortened season — they went 5-8.

In fact, the 11 wins are already the most Central has had since it went 13-12 in 2018.

And as impressive as the Wildcats have been during the season, Glen attributes her team’s progress to all the work her players put forth this past summer.

“Our girls did a lot of work in the offseason, especially our sophomores and juniors,” said Glen, who is in her fifth year coaching Greeley Central. “They made huge strides, and they’re playing a huge piece in (the success). And, we have two solid Seniors (Paulina Ramirez and Alanna Reyna) who came back.”

With a young roster, this may only be the beginning of the Wildcats’ ascension.

Ramirez — one of the team’s two Seniors — has been quick to notice just how much different the team’s Chemistry has been this year when compared to her previous seasons.

“We all mesh together a lot better,” Ramirez said. “We all have total respect for each other, and we hold each other to a higher degree. We’re all devoted to wanting to leave everything out there and be the best versions of ourselves this year.”

Hall of Fame bound

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced its 34th Hall of Fame class.

During the CHSAA’s annual Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 23, one of the area’s, and the state’s, most famous volleyball coaches will see her name join the many legendary coaches that came before her.

Rene Aafedt was announced as one of five coaches that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

Aafedt coached the volleyball program at Valley High School, her alma mater, for 20 years, from 1997-2016. She engineered a 393-96 record and an 80.4 win percentage.

Her teams won Class 3A state titles in 2010 and ’12.

Batter up

With boys golf and boys tennis wrapped up locally, the next fall sport to see its season come to a head is softball.

Ten local softball teams enter regional tournament play this weekend with chances to qualify for state tournaments next week. Windsor, Greeley West, Northridge and Roosevelt are competing in 4A regionals, while University, Eaton, Weld Central, Fort Lupton, Resurrection Christian and Platte Valley are competing at the 3A level.

No doubt many of these teams — if not most — will be among the two teams per regional tournament to advance to the state tournaments Oct. 21-22 at the Aurora Sports Park.

Bobby Fernandez covers high school sports for the Greeley Tribune.