Greatest MTSU basketball players, opponents to play in Murphy Center

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration for Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center, athletics department officials are compiling lists with the help of fans to determine the Greatest Athletes who have played in the iconic facility.

Part of the yearlong celebration includes renovation of the 11,500-seat arena, which has served as home for the Blue Raiders men’s and women’s basketball teams since 1972, along with hosting NCAA and NIT basketball tournaments, state high school basketball championships and other events.

Some of the lists and Nominees fans can vote for include:

Best visiting players (among 44 nominees):

Fly Williams (Austin Peay 1972-74), Dyron Nix (Tennessee 1988), And Morant (Murray State 2017-19), Terry Compton (Vanderbilt 1972), Willie Anderson (Georgia 1984-88), Arvidas Sabonis (Russian Nationals 1988), Anthony Mason (Tennessee State 19884-88), Nick Collison (Kansas 1999-2003), Dana Barros (Boston College (1985-89), Jeff Martin (Murray State 1985-89), Popeye Jones (Murray State 1988-92), Ronnie McMahan (Vanderbilt 1995), Brendan Haywood(North Carolina 1997-2001), Marshall Henderson (Ole Miss 2012-14), Kurt Thomas (TCU 1995), Courtney Lee (Western Kentucky 2004-08), Joe Jakubick (Akron 1980-84), Alec Kessler (Georgia 1986-90), Eric Chenowith (Kansas 1997-2001), Kirk Hinrich (Kansas 1997-2001), Patrick Sparks (Western Kentucky 2003), Carlos Rogers (Tennessee State 1992-94), Bubba Wells (Austin Peay 1993-97); Trenton Hassell (Austin Peay 1997-2001), Ian Clark (Belmont 2009-13), Lester Hudson (UT Martin 2007-09).

Best MTSU men’s players (among 33 nominees):

George Sorrell (1974-75), Tim Sisneros (1972-76), Sleepy Taylor (1974-78), Bob Martin (1977-78), Jerry Beck (1978-82), Pancakes Perry (1980-83), Tyrus Baynham (1988), Kerry Hammonds (1984-89), Randy Henry (1985-89), Chris Rainey (1986-89), Robert Taylor (1989-93), Warren Kidd (1990-93), Tommy Gunn (2000-04), Boogie Yates (2006-10), Reggie Upshaw (2013-17), Giddy Potts (2014-18), Nick King (2018), Brandon Walters (2018).

Best MTSU Women’s players (among 33 nominees):

Sharon McClannahan (1975-79), Holly Hoover (1981-84), Jennifer McFall (1981-85), Kim Webb (1983-87), Janet Ross (1983-87), Tawanya Mucker (1985-89), Stephanie Capley (1987-91), Priscilla Robinson (1990-94), Sherry Tucker (1991-95), Heather Prater (1992-96), Jonelda Buck (1995-99), Patrice Holmes (2001-05), Chrissy Givens (2003-07), Amber Holt (2006-08), Alysha Clark (2008-10), Ebony Rowe (2010-14), Ty Petty (2013-17), Alex Johnson (2015-19).

To vote go to goblueraiders.com.

Tennessee Tech names 100 best basketball players

Speaking of all-time great players, Tennessee Tech announced its 100 best men’s basketball players as part of its celebration of the team’s 100th anniversary.

Some of the players included Eddie “Jelly” Watson (1922-28), Joe Sills (1927-31), Flavious Smith (1948-52), Herbie Merrittt (1953-57), Kenny Sidwell (1954-58), Jimmy Hagan (1957-60), Ron Shumate (1957-61), Bobby Young (1961-64), Ron Filipek (1964-67), David Pratt (1964-67), Rich Stone (1969-73), Frank Jones (1972-76), Bobby Porter (1973-78), Carlton Clarington (1981-85), Stephen Kite (1982-86), Anthony Avery (1985-89), Earl Wise (1986-90), Milos Bobic (1987-90), Jerome Rodgers (1987-91) Van Usher (1989-92), Mitch Cupples (1989-93), John Best (1989-93), Rob West (1990-94), Maurice Houston (1990-94), Greg Bibb (1992-96), Lorenzo Coleman (1993-97), Brent Jolly (1999-03), Damien Kinloch (2001-03), Willie Jenkins (2003-05), Belton Rivers (2005-07), Anthony Fisher (2004-08), Kevin Murphy (2008-12), Aleska Jugovic (2014-18), Jr. Clay 2018-22).

Clay transferred to TSU, where he will finish his career this season.

For the complete list visit tinyurl.com/55ey8huz.

Ex-Austin Peay Coach Will Healy fired at Charlotte

Former Austin Peay football Coach Will Healy was fired at Charlotte after the 49ers fell to 1-7 after last week’s 34-15 loss to Florida International.

Charlotte fell into last place in Conference USA.

Healy, a native of Chattanooga, was 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte. He landed the 49ers job after leading Austin Peay to a 13-21 record from 2016-18.

His best season at Austin Peay was in 2017 when he led the Governors to an 8-4 record and the FCS playoffs. The Governors were 7-1 in the OVC that season, which marked their most conference wins in a single season.

Former Predators radio broadcaster gets new gig

Tom Callahanwho served as the Nashville Predators radio play-by-play voice from 2008-13, is the new broadcaster for the Columbus (Georgia) River Dragons hockey team, which plays in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

He will also be the voice for the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots baseball team, which plays in the Sunbelt Baseball League.

After leaving the Predators, Callahan co-hosted a morning sports talk call-in show with Jared Stillman in Nashville for two years at The Game 102.5-FM.

Cumberland ranked 20th in the preseason Top 25

Cumberland’s men’s basketball is ranked No. 20 in the preseason NAIA top 25 coaches poll.

The Phoenix finished the 2021-22 season receiving votes in the final polls after posting a 22-9 record.

Cumberland Returns three starters − Isaac Stephens, TJ Stargell and Nassir Coleman − from last year’s team, which advanced to the national tournament for the first time in 13 years.

After playing an exhibition at Tennessee Tech on Thursday (7:30 pm), Cumberland opens the season Nov. 1 at home against Reinhardt.

Gallatin Hall of Fame class announced

The Gallatin Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes two former Gallatin High Athletes along with two teams, one coach, along with one contributor and one former Coach from Union.

The Gallatin Athletes are Vernon Bass (football), and Tony Raye (basketball) and the Coach is Sandy Lewis O’Neal.

The Green Wave teams are the 1985 and 1986 state Champion girls cross country squads and the contributor is Clarence Sanders.

The Union Coach is Samuel Herod.

The inductees will be recognized during a reception at Gallatin High on Jan. 20 at 5:30 pm The induction ceremony will take place between the girls and boys basketball games in Jerry Vradenburg Gymnasium.

Lipscomb soccer receives highest ranking ever

Lipscomb’s men’s soccer team moved from No. 12 to 10 in the latest United Soccer Coaches National Poll. That’s the highest the Bisons have ever been ranked.

Lipscomb moved up after a 1-1 draw at Memphis and a 3-0 win over North Florida.

Lipscomb (11-1-2) is No. 12 in the RPI.

TSU’s Draylen Ellis is national player of the week

After leading TSU to its third straight win last week quarterback Draylen Ellis was named the HBCU national player of the week.

Ellis completed 27 of 36 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 37-17 win over Eastern Illinois. They moved to fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference in average passing yards per game (197.7).

Tigers kicker Caleb Mosley was the OVC specialist of the week. He was 3-for-3 on field goals from 46, 42 and 42 yards. Mosley is ranked 11th nationally in field goals per game (1.43) and 17th in field goal percentage (83.3).

Trevecca hall of fame induction is next week

The Trevecca 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class will be inducted Nov. 3. The induction was delayed because of COVID-19.

The class includes Michael France (basketball), Jennifer Bognar Solano (basketball), Kristin Archie Blankenship (basketball) and Chris Collins (baseball).

Former men’s basketball Coach Sam Harris will induct France and former Women’s Coach Gary Van Atta will induct Blankenship.

The enshrinement ceremony will be at the Tarter Student Activities Center on campus. For tickets visit treveccahalloffame.

Sports on Nashville TV

The five highest-rated sports events locally for the week ending Oct. 23 in Nashville:

1. NFL: Titans-Colts, 21.4

2. NFL: Steelers-Dolphins, 12.3

3. NFL: Chiefs-49ers, 11.2

4. NFL: Broncos-Chargers, 7.8

5. College football: Alabama-Mississippi State 7/5

Source: Mark Binda, WTVF-5 senior programming directorEach rating point is equal to 11,685 TV homes in the Nashville market.

If you have an item for Midstate Chatter contact Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.