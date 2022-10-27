Greatest MTSU basketball players, opponents to play in Murphy Center

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration for Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center, athletics department officials are compiling lists with the help of fans to determine the Greatest Athletes who have played in the iconic facility.

Part of the yearlong celebration includes renovation of the 11,500-seat arena, which has served as home for the Blue Raiders men’s and women’s basketball teams since 1972, along with hosting NCAA and NIT basketball tournaments, state high school basketball championships and other events.

Some of the lists and Nominees fans can vote for include:

Best visiting players (among 44 nominees):

Fly Williams (Austin Peay 1972-74), Dyron Nix (Tennessee 1988), And Morant (Murray State 2017-19), Terry Compton (Vanderbilt 1972), Willie Anderson (Georgia 1984-88), Arvidas Sabonis (Russian Nationals 1988), Anthony Mason (Tennessee State 19884-88), Nick Collison (Kansas 1999-2003), Dana Barros (Boston College (1985-89), Jeff Martin (Murray State 1985-89), Popeye Jones (Murray State 1988-92), Ronnie McMahan (Vanderbilt 1995), Brendan Haywood(North Carolina 1997-2001), Marshall Henderson (Ole Miss 2012-14), Kurt Thomas (TCU 1995), Courtney Lee (Western Kentucky 2004-08), Joe Jakubick (Akron 1980-84), Alec Kessler (Georgia 1986-90), Eric Chenowith (Kansas 1997-2001), Kirk Hinrich (Kansas 1997-2001), Patrick Sparks (Western Kentucky 2003), Carlos Rogers (Tennessee State 1992-94), Bubba Wells (Austin Peay 1993-97); Trenton Hassell (Austin Peay 1997-2001), Ian Clark (Belmont 2009-13), Lester Hudson (UT Martin 2007-09).

Best MTSU men’s players (among 33 nominees):

George Sorrell (1974-75), Tim Sisneros (1972-76), Sleepy Taylor (1974-78), Bob Martin (1977-78), Jerry Beck (1978-82), Pancakes Perry (1980-83), Tyrus Baynham (1988), Kerry Hammonds (1984-89), Randy Henry (1985-89), Chris Rainey (1986-89), Robert Taylor (1989-93), Warren Kidd (1990-93), Tommy Gunn (2000-04), Boogie Yates (2006-10), Reggie Upshaw (2013-17), Giddy Potts (2014-18), Nick King (2018), Brandon Walters (2018).

