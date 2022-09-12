Greater:SATX’s $38.5M fundraising push nears goal

A year and a half into its efforts to raise millions of dollars for a range of goals, San Antonio’s economic development group has nearly reached the finish line.

Greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership has raised nearly $38 million in five-year pledges during its “All In” fundraising campaign that began in early 2021. The money represents a stepped-up effort to attract Corporations to the region, improve local airport connections and educate and retain talent.

Well over half of the sum came from the private sector, a significant change to the funding model of an organization established in 1975 and previously known as the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

