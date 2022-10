Greater Oregon League football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Greater Oregon League leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Passing yards

Paul Hobson, Baker – 1,180 yards (79 for 130)

Jackson Davis, Pendleton – 803 yards (72 for 109)

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County – 795 yards (50 for 81)

Dru Boyle, Madras – 618 yards (57 for 118)

Joshua Taylor, The Dalles – 294 yards (16 for 38)

Passing touchdowns

Paul Hobson, Baker – 14 (4 interceptions)

Dru Boyle, Madras – 8 (8 interceptions)

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County – 5 (4 interceptions)

Jackson Davis, Pendleton – 5 (4 interceptions)

Logan Williams, La Grande – 5 (3 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Palmer Smith, Crook County – 506 yards (95 carries)

Payton Lambert, Pendleton – 363 yards (57 carries)

Manatu Crichton-Tunai, The Dalles – 278 yards (63 carries)

Brock Mackey, Pendleton – 259 yards (39 carries)

Andre Niko, The Dalles – 199 yards (29 carries)

Johan Poland, Madras – 199 yards (54 yards)

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 191 yards (44 carries)

Rushing touchdowns

Palmer Smith, Crook County – 8

Payton Lambert, Pendleton – 8

Jace Schow, La Grande – 4

Manatu Crichton-Tunai, The Dalles – 4

Brock Mackey, Pendleton – 3rd

Receiving yards

Rasean Jones, Baker – 401 yards (22 receptions)

Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 383 yards (17 receptions)

Hudson Spike, Baker – 368 yards (22 receptions)

Malaki Myer, Baker – 336 yards (24 receptions)

Cael White, Madras – 303 yards (24 receptions)

Eli Freauff, Crook County – 243 yards (11 receptions)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 237 yards (22 receptions)

Tyler Clarkson, Madras – 182 yards (15 receptions)

Chas Corbett, Pendleton – 167 yards (13 receptions)

Receiving touchdowns

Hudson Spike, Baker – 5

Malaki Myer, Baker – 5

Cael White, Madras – 4

Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 4th

Rasean Jones, Baker – 4

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 3rd

Jace Schow, La Grande – 3rd

Tackles

Kaleb Goozee, Crook County – 50

Skytus Smith, Madras – 46

Palmer Smith, Crook County – 39

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 35

Johan Poland, Madras – 35

Dru Boyle, Madras – 33rd

Ayden Holcomb, Madras – 30

Tate Powell, Baker – 29

Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 27

Cael White, Madras – 26

Dash Bloomer, Baker – 24

Aaron Barkley, Pendleton – 23

Rasean Jones, Baker – 23

Tackles for loss

Skytus Smith, Madras – 9

Hayden Heath, Madras – 4

Andrew Demianew, Pendleton – 3rd

Johan Poland, Madras – 3rd

Levi Gruber, Crook County – 3rd

Payton Lambert, Pendleton – 3rd

Sacks

Hayden Heath, Madras – 2nd

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 2nd

Johan Poland, Madras – 2nd

Interceptions

Anthony Jara, The Dalles – 3rd

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 2nd

Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 2nd

Nolan Cates, The Dalles – 2nd

Wade Simmelink, Madras – 2nd

Placekicking

Gabe Love, Crook County – 20 points (11 for 13 XP, 3 for 4 FG)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 19 points (19 for 20 XP)

John Remily, La Grande – 19 points (19 for 23 XP)

Hudson Spike, Baker – 15 points (15 for 19 XP)

Johan Poland, Madras – 5 points (5 for 9 XP)

Punting

Palmer Smith, Crook County – 39.0 average (13 for 507 yards)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 36.8 average (12 for 442 yards)

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 35.1 average (11 for 386 yards)

Manatu Crichton- Tunai, The Dalles – 28.4 average (13 for 369 yards)

