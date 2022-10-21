Greater Lansing Week 9 schedule, scores
Follow here for updates on the action in Greater Lansing from the final week of the high school football regular season. For updates on the CAAC Blue Matchup between East Lansing and Grand Ledge, follow Brian Calloway on Twitter at @brian_calloway. Our Nathaniel Bott will provide updates on a non-league contest featuring Defending state Champions Lansing Catholic and Pewamo-Westphalia on Twitter at @Nathaniel_Bott.
Friday’s games
Portland at Berrien Springs
Fowlerville at Charlotte
Grand Ledge at East Lansing
Ann Arbor Huron at Holt
Lakewood at Ionia
Haslett at Jackson
Pewamo-Westphaia at Lansing Catholic
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Eastern
Williamston at Sexton
DeWitt at Waverly
Eaton Rapids at Mason
Alpena at St. Johns
Bath at Perry
Fowler at Leslie
Montrose at Laingsburg
Corunna at Ovid-Elsie
Stockbridge at Dansville
Gull Lake at Olivet
Saranac at Decatur
Madison Heights Madison at Potterville
Adrian at Owosso
Big Rapids at Alma
Ithaca at Shepherd
Carson City-Crystal at Byron
Mayville at Ashley
Fulton at Morrice
Breckenridge at Maple Valley
