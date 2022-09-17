Greater Lansing Week 4 high school football schedule, scores

Follow along here for updates on Greater Lansing high school football scores from Week 4 games involving teams from Greater Lansing. You can follow our Reporters on Twitter for updates from two of this week’s big games. Brian Calloway will have updates on the DeWitt-East Lansing contest and can be followed @brian_calloway. Nathaniel Bott will have updates from the CAAC Red Clash between Mason and Williamston and can be followed @Nathaniel_Bott.

Friday’s games

Charlotte 61, Eaton Rapids 6, Final

East Lansing 36, DeWitt 30, Final

Grand Ledge 37, Waverly 20, Final

Holt 50, Okemos 0, Final

Portland 41, Ionia 6, Final

Everett 15, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8, Final

Haslett 57, Eastern 13, Final

Lansing Catholic 35, Sexton 0, Final

Fowlerville 33, St. Johns 14, Final

Mason 37, Williamston 29, Final

Bath 42, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 0, Final

Fowler 20, Dansville 14, Final

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Potterville 7, Final

Laingsburg 27, Saranac 0, Final

Olivet 48, Leslie 7, Final

Lakewood 31, Perry 17, Final

Stockbridge 61, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 14, Final

Ovid-Elsie 16, Montrose 6, Final

Goodrich 56, Owosso 0, Final

Corunna 21, Lake Fenton 0, Final

Birch Run 41, Alma 0, Final

Ithaca 59, St. Louis 0, Final

Carson City-Crystal 36, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7, Final

Fulton 49, Vestaburg 6, Final

Breckenridge 44, Portland St. Patrick 20, Final

Concord 18, Maple Valley 16, Final

Peck 42, Ashley 26, Final

Morris at Webberville, 1 pm Saturday