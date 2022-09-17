Greater Lansing Week 4 high school football schedule, scores
Follow along here for updates on Greater Lansing high school football scores from Week 4 games involving teams from Greater Lansing. You can follow our Reporters on Twitter for updates from two of this week’s big games. Brian Calloway will have updates on the DeWitt-East Lansing contest and can be followed @brian_calloway. Nathaniel Bott will have updates from the CAAC Red Clash between Mason and Williamston and can be followed @Nathaniel_Bott.
Friday’s games
Charlotte 61, Eaton Rapids 6, Final
East Lansing 36, DeWitt 30, Final
Grand Ledge 37, Waverly 20, Final
Holt 50, Okemos 0, Final
Portland 41, Ionia 6, Final
Everett 15, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8, Final
Haslett 57, Eastern 13, Final
Lansing Catholic 35, Sexton 0, Final
Fowlerville 33, St. Johns 14, Final
Mason 37, Williamston 29, Final
Bath 42, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 0, Final
Fowler 20, Dansville 14, Final
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Potterville 7, Final
Laingsburg 27, Saranac 0, Final
Olivet 48, Leslie 7, Final
Lakewood 31, Perry 17, Final
Stockbridge 61, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 14, Final
Ovid-Elsie 16, Montrose 6, Final
Goodrich 56, Owosso 0, Final
Corunna 21, Lake Fenton 0, Final
Birch Run 41, Alma 0, Final
Ithaca 59, St. Louis 0, Final
Carson City-Crystal 36, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7, Final
Fulton 49, Vestaburg 6, Final
Breckenridge 44, Portland St. Patrick 20, Final
Concord 18, Maple Valley 16, Final
Peck 42, Ashley 26, Final
Morris at Webberville, 1 pm Saturday