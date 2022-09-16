Greater Lansing Week 4 high school football predictions
Week 4 of the high school football season is here.
And it arrives with a pair of big games that could help determine the league Champions in the CAAC Blue and CAAC Red.
Can DeWitt bounce back from a tight loss and beat East Lansing in a CAAC Blue Showdown of state-ranked teams? Who will prevail when Mason and Williamston – who shared the CAAC Red title last fall with Haslett – meet in a Clash of ranked teams?
Those games are among 10 involving Greater Lansing teams that LSJ Reporters Brian Calloway and Nathaniel Bott and WVFN 730-AM’s Brock Palmbos predict the winners of this week. Here’s a look at their picks:
Laingsburg (1-2) at Saranac (1-2)
Bott: Laingsburg
Calloway: Laingsburg
Palmbos: Laingsburg
Lakewood (2-1) at Perry (2-1)
Bott: Lakewood
Calloway: Lakewood
Palmbos: Lakewood
Conference changes:Olivet, Lakewood joining CAAC for 2023-24 school year
Dansville (2-1) at Fowler (3-0)
Bott: Fowler
Calloway: Fowler
Palmbos: Fowler
Eaton Rapids (0-3) at Charlotte (3-0)
Bott: Charlotte
Calloway: Charlotte
Palmbos: Charlotte
Fowlerville (1-2) at St. Johns (0-3)
Bott: Fowlerville
Calloway: Fowlerville
Palmbos: Fowlerville
Lansing Catholic (0-3) at Sexton (2-1)
Bott: Lansing Catholic
Calloway: Sexton
Palmbos: Sexton
Portland (2-1) at Ionia (1-2)
Bott: Portland
Calloway: Portland
Palmbos: Portland
More:See where 13 Greater Lansing football teams are ranked in the first Associated Press poll
Waverly (3-0) at Grand Ledge (2-1)
Bott: Waverly
Calloway: Waverly
Palmbos: Waverly
DeWitt (2-1) at East Lansing (3-0)
Bott: East Lansing
Calloway: DeWitt
Palmbos: East Lansing
Mason (3-0) at Williamston (3-0)
Bott: Mason
Calloway: Mason
Palmbos: Mason
Last week / Season record
Bott: 8-2 / 22-8
Calloway: 9-1/23-7
Palmas: 9-1 / 24-6