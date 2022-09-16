Greater Lansing Week 4 high school football predictions

Week 4 of the high school football season is here.

And it arrives with a pair of big games that could help determine the league Champions in the CAAC Blue and CAAC Red.

Can DeWitt bounce back from a tight loss and beat East Lansing in a CAAC Blue Showdown of state-ranked teams? Who will prevail when Mason and Williamston – who shared the CAAC Red title last fall with Haslett – meet in a Clash of ranked teams?

Those games are among 10 involving Greater Lansing teams that LSJ Reporters Brian Calloway and Nathaniel Bott and WVFN 730-AM’s Brock Palmbos predict the winners of this week. Here’s a look at their picks:

Laingsburg (1-2) at Saranac (1-2)

Bott: Laingsburg

Calloway: Laingsburg

Palmbos: Laingsburg

Lakewood (2-1) at Perry (2-1)

Bott: Lakewood

Calloway: Lakewood

Palmbos: Lakewood

