Greater Lansing high school volleyball stat leaders: Sept. 23

Here is a look at the high school volleyball stat leaders in Greater Lansing through Wednesday's matches.

AVERAGE KILLS PER SET

Player, school – Total average

Taylor Wyatt, Webberville – 155 4.0

Kayla Ozanich, Okemos – 110 3.9

Tess Griffith, Ionia – 207 3.8

Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids – 179 3.6

Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 161 3.4

Katelynn Rottman, Lansing Christian – 123 3.3

Anna Vanneste, Fowler – 198 3.1

Ava Wilcox, Lansing Catholic – 111 3.1

Kendall Ihm, Owosso – 204 3.0

Dani Pohl, Pewamo-Westphalia – 97 3.0

Isabella Scott, Holt – 109 2.8

Gabrielle Stafford, DeWitt – 97 7/2

Saige Martin, Pewamo-Westphalia – 85 2.6

Lauren Rowe, Portland – 126 2.6

Olyvia Saxton, Ithaca – 121 2.5

Nina Hufnagel, Lansing Catholic – 89 2.5

Emi Gulock, Lansing Catholic – 87 2.5

Abby Pickard, Lakewood – 143 2.4

Kylie Goodman, Grand Ledge – 115 2.4

Ellie McCrackin, Bath – 115 2.3

Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 64 2.3

AVERAGE DIGS PER SET

Player, school – Total average

Tori Sandborn, Portland St. Patrick – 319 6.0

Naomi Sowa, East Lansing – 187 6.0

Carley Piercefield, Lakewood – 341 5.6

Londyn Brown, Ionia – 283 5.0

Lexi Hemker, Owosso – 285 4.2

Brielle Sovis, Owosso – 271 4.0

Liliana O’Connor, Eaton Rapids – 187 3.9

Annabelle Klusack, Bath – 191 3.7

Parker Rosenbaum, Haslett – 150 3.6

Isabella Schultz, Lansing Catholic – 118 3.4

Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 166 3.3

Izzy Gonzalez, Grand Ledge – 165 3.2

Natalee Teachworth, Portland St. Patrick – 172 3.2

Ava Wilcox, Lansing Catholic – 116 3.2

Lilli Spenski, Portland – 162 3.1

Ava Waldron, Lansing Christian – 115 3.1

Makenna Smith, Fowler – 186 3.0

Ellie McCrackin, Bath – 151 3.0

Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids – 142 3.0

Isabella Scott, Holt – 118 3.0

Grace Laubenthal, Holt – 116 2.9

Elizabeth Sheahan, Fulton – 112 9/2

Cali Stevons, DeWitt – 101 9/2

Ashley Bila, Laingsburg – 116 2.9

Calle Clark, Laingsburg – 144 2.8

Caroline Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia – 92 2.8

Katelynn Rottman, Lansing Christian – 102 2.7

Cady Kooney, Lansing Catholic – 96 2.7

Julia Hale, Charlotte – 84 2.6

Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 74 2.6

AVERAGE ASSISTS PER SET

Player, school – Total average

Grace Isenhath, Haslett – 480 11.7

Payden Whitmore, Haslett – 400 7/9

Bella Lewis, Lansing Catholic – 312 9/8

Ali Pignataro, Okemos – 228 8.1

Jordyn Smith, Ithaca – 379 8.0

Taylor Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia – 245 7.6

Taylor Reha, DeWitt – 240 7.1

Madi Johnson, Bath – 331 6.9

Allie Sutberry, Portland – 206 6.4

Julia May, Charlotte – 196 6.1

Carly Andros, Fowler – 376 6.0

Audra Usiak, Lansing Christian – 223 6.0

Kalista Matiyow, Webberville – 224 5.8

Sophia Anderson, Holt – 223 5.7

Noemi Malvestio, Grand Ledge – 134 5.2

Skye Collins, Eaton Rapids – 149 5.1

Reese Thayer, Owosso – 346 5.1

Skylar Bump, Lakewood – 231 9/4

Olivia Langin, Grand Ledge – 203 4.8

Megan Neitzel, Olivet – 154 4.5

Mikaiah White, Ionia – 250 4.4

Elizabeth Sheahan, Fulton – 162 4.2

Abby Pickard, Lakewood – 230 3.9

Alivia Huhn, Portland St. Patrick – 181 3.4

Hannah Smith, East Lansing – 101 3.3

Kendall Ihm, Owosso – 219 3.2

AVERAGE ACES PER SET

Player, school – Total average

Lexie Huhn, Portland – 35 1.0

McKenna Nichols, Charlotte – 32 1.0

Madi Johnson, Bath – 49 0.9

Grace Laubenthal, Holt – 35 0.9

Kayla Ozanich, Okemos – 24 9/0

Marley Weems, Portland St. Patrick – 38 0.9

Carly Andros, Fowler – 53 0.8

Alli Pickard, Lakewood – 51 0.8

Skylar Bump, Lakewood – 39 0.8

Elizabeth Sheahan, Fulton – 33 0.8

Taylor Wyatt, Webberville – 33 0.8

Abby Warnke, Fulton – 32 0.8

Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 22 0.8

Olyvia Saxton, Ithaca – 36 0.7

Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 33 0.7

Elle McCrackin, Bath – 29 0.7

Cady Kooney, Lansing Catholic – 25 0.7

Saige Martin, Pewamo-Westphalia – 24 0.7

Lauren Flagel, DeWitt – 25 0.7

Kendra Pfeil, Fulton – 11 0.7

AVERAGE BLOCKS PER SET

Player, school – Total average

Emi Gulock, Lansing Catholic – 43 1.2

Julia May, Charlotte – 28 0.8

Saige Martin, Pewamo-Westphalia – 27 0.8

Sierra Schneider, Pewamo-Westphalia – 25 0.7

Abbey Pohl, Portland – 37 0.6

Natalee Teachworth, Portland St. Patrick – 32 0.6

Nicole Deluca, Lansing Catholic – 22 0.6

Kara Priddy, Olivet – 23 0.6

Grace Wells, Charlotte – 20 0.6

Nina Hufnagel, Lansing Catholic – 18 0.5

Kendall Ihm, Owosso – 34 0.5

Hailee Campbell, Ovid-Elsie – 13 0.5

Netaya Witherspoon, East Lansing – 12 0.5

