Greater Lansing high school volleyball stat leaders: Sept. 23
Here is a look at the high school volleyball stat leaders in Greater Lansing through Wednesday’s matches. This listing reflects stats provided by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to [email protected] and [email protected] by noon Thursday each week.
AVERAGE KILLS PER SET
Player, school – Total average
Taylor Wyatt, Webberville – 155 4.0
Kayla Ozanich, Okemos – 110 3.9
Tess Griffith, Ionia – 207 3.8
Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids – 179 3.6
Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 161 3.4
Katelynn Rottman, Lansing Christian – 123 3.3
Anna Vanneste, Fowler – 198 3.1
Ava Wilcox, Lansing Catholic – 111 3.1
Kendall Ihm, Owosso – 204 3.0
Dani Pohl, Pewamo-Westphalia – 97 3.0
Isabella Scott, Holt – 109 2.8
Gabrielle Stafford, DeWitt – 97 7/2
Saige Martin, Pewamo-Westphalia – 85 2.6
Lauren Rowe, Portland – 126 2.6
Olyvia Saxton, Ithaca – 121 2.5
Nina Hufnagel, Lansing Catholic – 89 2.5
Emi Gulock, Lansing Catholic – 87 2.5
Abby Pickard, Lakewood – 143 2.4
Kylie Goodman, Grand Ledge – 115 2.4
Ellie McCrackin, Bath – 115 2.3
Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 64 2.3
AVERAGE DIGS PER SET
Player, school – Total average
Tori Sandborn, Portland St. Patrick – 319 6.0
Naomi Sowa, East Lansing – 187 6.0
Carley Piercefield, Lakewood – 341 5.6
Londyn Brown, Ionia – 283 5.0
Lexi Hemker, Owosso – 285 4.2
Brielle Sovis, Owosso – 271 4.0
Liliana O’Connor, Eaton Rapids – 187 3.9
Annabelle Klusack, Bath – 191 3.7
Parker Rosenbaum, Haslett – 150 3.6
Isabella Schultz, Lansing Catholic – 118 3.4
Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 166 3.3
Izzy Gonzalez, Grand Ledge – 165 3.2
Natalee Teachworth, Portland St. Patrick – 172 3.2
Ava Wilcox, Lansing Catholic – 116 3.2
Lilli Spenski, Portland – 162 3.1
Ava Waldron, Lansing Christian – 115 3.1
Makenna Smith, Fowler – 186 3.0
Ellie McCrackin, Bath – 151 3.0
Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids – 142 3.0
Isabella Scott, Holt – 118 3.0
Grace Laubenthal, Holt – 116 2.9
Elizabeth Sheahan, Fulton – 112 9/2
Cali Stevons, DeWitt – 101 9/2
Ashley Bila, Laingsburg – 116 2.9
Calle Clark, Laingsburg – 144 2.8
Caroline Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia – 92 2.8
Katelynn Rottman, Lansing Christian – 102 2.7
Cady Kooney, Lansing Catholic – 96 2.7
Julia Hale, Charlotte – 84 2.6
Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 74 2.6
AVERAGE ASSISTS PER SET
Player, school – Total average
Grace Isenhath, Haslett – 480 11.7
Payden Whitmore, Haslett – 400 7/9
Bella Lewis, Lansing Catholic – 312 9/8
Ali Pignataro, Okemos – 228 8.1
Jordyn Smith, Ithaca – 379 8.0
Taylor Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia – 245 7.6
Taylor Reha, DeWitt – 240 7.1
Madi Johnson, Bath – 331 6.9
Allie Sutberry, Portland – 206 6.4
Julia May, Charlotte – 196 6.1
Carly Andros, Fowler – 376 6.0
Audra Usiak, Lansing Christian – 223 6.0
Kalista Matiyow, Webberville – 224 5.8
Sophia Anderson, Holt – 223 5.7
Noemi Malvestio, Grand Ledge – 134 5.2
Skye Collins, Eaton Rapids – 149 5.1
Reese Thayer, Owosso – 346 5.1
Skylar Bump, Lakewood – 231 9/4
Olivia Langin, Grand Ledge – 203 4.8
Megan Neitzel, Olivet – 154 4.5
Mikaiah White, Ionia – 250 4.4
Elizabeth Sheahan, Fulton – 162 4.2
Abby Pickard, Lakewood – 230 3.9
Alivia Huhn, Portland St. Patrick – 181 3.4
Hannah Smith, East Lansing – 101 3.3
Kendall Ihm, Owosso – 219 3.2
AVERAGE ACES PER SET
Player, school – Total average
Lexie Huhn, Portland – 35 1.0
McKenna Nichols, Charlotte – 32 1.0
Madi Johnson, Bath – 49 0.9
Grace Laubenthal, Holt – 35 0.9
Kayla Ozanich, Okemos – 24 9/0
Marley Weems, Portland St. Patrick – 38 0.9
Carly Andros, Fowler – 53 0.8
Alli Pickard, Lakewood – 51 0.8
Skylar Bump, Lakewood – 39 0.8
Elizabeth Sheahan, Fulton – 33 0.8
Taylor Wyatt, Webberville – 33 0.8
Abby Warnke, Fulton – 32 0.8
Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 22 0.8
Olyvia Saxton, Ithaca – 36 0.7
Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 33 0.7
Elle McCrackin, Bath – 29 0.7
Cady Kooney, Lansing Catholic – 25 0.7
Saige Martin, Pewamo-Westphalia – 24 0.7
Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 32 0.7
Lauren Flagel, DeWitt – 25 0.7
Kendra Pfeil, Fulton – 11 0.7
AVERAGE BLOCKS PER SET
Player, school – Total average
Emi Gulock, Lansing Catholic – 43 1.2
Julia May, Charlotte – 28 0.8
Saige Martin, Pewamo-Westphalia – 27 0.8
Sierra Schneider, Pewamo-Westphalia – 25 0.7
Abbey Pohl, Portland – 37 0.6
Natalee Teachworth, Portland St. Patrick – 32 0.6
Nicole Deluca, Lansing Catholic – 22 0.6
Kara Priddy, Olivet – 23 0.6
Grace Wells, Charlotte – 20 0.6
Nina Hufnagel, Lansing Catholic – 18 0.5
Kendall Ihm, Owosso – 34 0.5
Hailee Campbell, Ovid-Elsie – 13 0.5
Netaya Witherspoon, East Lansing – 12 0.5
