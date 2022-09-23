Greater Lansing high school volleyball stat leaders: Sept. 23

Here is a look at the high school volleyball stat leaders in Greater Lansing through Wednesday’s matches. This listing reflects stats provided by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to [email protected] and [email protected] by noon Thursday each week.

AVERAGE KILLS PER SET

Player, school – Total average

Taylor Wyatt, Webberville – 155 4.0

Kayla Ozanich, Okemos – 110 3.9

Tess Griffith, Ionia – 207 3.8

Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids – 179 3.6

Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 161 3.4

Katelynn Rottman, Lansing Christian – 123 3.3

Anna Vanneste, Fowler – 198 3.1

Ava Wilcox, Lansing Catholic – 111 3.1

Kendall Ihm, Owosso – 204 3.0

Dani Pohl, Pewamo-Westphalia – 97 3.0

Isabella Scott, Holt – 109 2.8

Gabrielle Stafford, DeWitt – 97 7/2

Saige Martin, Pewamo-Westphalia – 85 2.6

Lauren Rowe, Portland – 126 2.6

Olyvia Saxton, Ithaca – 121 2.5

Nina Hufnagel, Lansing Catholic – 89 2.5

Emi Gulock, Lansing Catholic – 87 2.5

Abby Pickard, Lakewood – 143 2.4

Kylie Goodman, Grand Ledge – 115 2.4

Ellie McCrackin, Bath – 115 2.3

Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 64 2.3

AVERAGE DIGS PER SET

Player, school – Total average

Tori Sandborn, Portland St. Patrick – 319 6.0

Naomi Sowa, East Lansing – 187 6.0

Carley Piercefield, Lakewood – 341 5.6

Londyn Brown, Ionia – 283 5.0

Lexi Hemker, Owosso – 285 4.2

Brielle Sovis, Owosso – 271 4.0

Liliana O’Connor, Eaton Rapids – 187 3.9

Annabelle Klusack, Bath – 191 3.7

Parker Rosenbaum, Haslett – 150 3.6

Isabella Schultz, Lansing Catholic – 118 3.4

Brynn Bootsma, Ithaca – 166 3.3

Izzy Gonzalez, Grand Ledge – 165 3.2

Natalee Teachworth, Portland St. Patrick – 172 3.2

Ava Wilcox, Lansing Catholic – 116 3.2

Lilli Spenski, Portland – 162 3.1

Ava Waldron, Lansing Christian – 115 3.1

Makenna Smith, Fowler – 186 3.0

Ellie McCrackin, Bath – 151 3.0

Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids – 142 3.0

Isabella Scott, Holt – 118 3.0

Grace Laubenthal, Holt – 116 2.9

Elizabeth Sheahan, Fulton – 112 9/2

Cali Stevons, DeWitt – 101 9/2

Ashley Bila, Laingsburg – 116 2.9

Calle Clark, Laingsburg – 144 2.8

Caroline Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia – 92 2.8

Katelynn Rottman, Lansing Christian – 102 2.7

Cady Kooney, Lansing Catholic – 96 2.7

Julia Hale, Charlotte – 84 2.6

Taylor Stephens, Okemos – 74 2.6

