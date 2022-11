Greater Lansing high school volleyball regional schedule, results

Here is a look at the matchups for Greater Lansing volleyball teams in the regional round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association state tournament.

DIVISION 1 AT GULL LAKE

Tuesday

Gull Lake vs. Portage Northern, 5 p.m

DeWitt vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, 6:30 p.m

Thursday

Final, 6 p.m

DIVISION 1 AT BROWNSTOWN WOODHAVEN

Tuesday

Okemos vs. Ann Arbor Skyline, 5 p.m

Saline vs. Brownstown Woodhaven, 7 p.m

Thursday

Final, 6 p.m

DIVISION 2 AT WILLIAMSTON

Tuesday

Lakewood vs. Marshall, 5:30 p.m

Lansing Catholic vs. Tecumseh, 7 p.m

Thursday

Final, 7 p.m

DIVISION 2 AT COMSTOCK PARK

Tuesday

Fremont vs. Fruitport, 5 p.m

Ionia vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 7 p.m

Thursday

Final, 6:30 p.m

DIVISION 3 AT SPRINGPORT

Tuesday

Grass Lake vs. Hanover-Horton, 5:30 p.m

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Dansville, 7 p.m

Thursday

Final, 6 p.m

DIVISION 3 AT LAKE CITY

Tuesday

Ithaca vs. McBain, 5:30 p.m

Beaverton vs. Oscoda, 7 p.m

Thursday

Final, 6 p.m

DIVISION 4 AT KINGSTON

Tuesday

Portland St. Patrick vs. Saginaw Nouvel, 6 p.m

Ubly vs. Kingston, 7:30 p.m

Thursday

Final, 7 p.m

DIVISION 4 AT AUBURN HILLS OAKLAND CHRISTIAN

Tuesday

Lansing Christian vs. Clarkston Everest, 5:30 p.m

Allen Park Inter-City vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m

Thursday

Final, 6 p.m