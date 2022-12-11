Greater Lansing high school girls golf Dream Team, all-area

Here is a look at the Greater Lansing high school girls golf Dream Team and all-area selections.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alena Li

School: Okemos

Year: Sophomore

Li was named to the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association Super Team this season and capped her second season of varsity golf by placing sixth at the Division 1 state finals. She won 11 of the 16 events she competed in this fall and had an 18-hole stroke average of 72.75. Her average in nine-hole events was 36.0.

DREAM TEAM

Chloe Chen

Chloe Chen

School: Okemos

Year: Senior

Chen finished second in the CAAC Blue for the season and had a nine-hole average of 42.5 and 18-hole average of 87.5.

Sydney Dausman

Sydney Dausman

School: Haslett

Year: Senior

The Northwood University signee had medalist finishes in eight of the 14 events she played and was a first team all-state selection in Division 2 by the MIGCA. Dausman was the CAAC Red individual Champion and had 18-hole averages of 75.8 and a nine-hole average of 39.2.

Sophie Hauser

Sophie Hauser

School: Lansing Catholic

Year: Junior

Hauser was a first team all-state selection in Division 4 and helped the Cougars finish third at the state finals. She finished ninth individually at the finals. Hauser finished with an average of 84.0 for 18-hole events and 44.0 for nine-hole events.

Isabel Kelly

Isabel Kelly

School: Grand Ledge

Year: Sophomore

Kelly was a Division 1 Honorable mention all-state selection by the MIGCA. She was an individual state Finals Qualifier where she finished 19th. Kelly had an 18-hole average of 82.0 and a nine-hole mark of 41.0.

Hannah Robinson

Hannah Robinson

School: Charlotte

Year: Senior

The Davenport University commit was a MIGCA first team all-state selection in Division 3 and broke every school golf record at Charlotte. She capped her career by finishing third at the state Finals and was the medalist at the regional. Robinson had a 70.0 average for 18 holes and a 36.0 average for nine holes.

Nicole Schafer

Nicole Schafer

School: Williamston

Year: Sophomore

The MIGCA Division 3 first team all-state selection had an 18-hole average of 78.3 and a nine-hole average of 40.8. She was the medalist at the regional and finished 12th at the state finals.

Mina Yoo

Mina Yoo

School: Haslett

Year: Junior

The junior was a MIGCA second team all-state selection in Division 2. She finished second overall in the CAAC Red and had an 18-hole average of 81.3 and a nine-hole average of 39.4.

COACHES: Kirk Petee, Mason – Guided the Bulldogs to a sixth-place finish in Division 2 at the state finals, which marked the program’s best since 1988.

