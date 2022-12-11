Greater Lansing high school girls golf Dream Team, all-area

Here is a look at the Greater Lansing high school girls golf Dream Team and all-area selections.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alena Li

▶ School: Okemos

▶ Year: Sophomore

Li was named to the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association Super Team this season and capped her second season of varsity golf by placing sixth at the Division 1 state finals. She won 11 of the 16 events she competed in this fall and had an 18-hole stroke average of 72.75. Her average in nine-hole events was 36.0.

DREAM TEAM

Chloe Chen

▶ School: Okemos

▶ Year: Senior

Chen finished second in the CAAC Blue for the season and had a nine-hole average of 42.5 and 18-hole average of 87.5.

Sydney Dausman

▶ School: Haslett

▶ Year: Senior

The Northwood University signee had medalist finishes in eight of the 14 events she played and was a first team all-state selection in Division 2 by the MIGCA. Dausman was the CAAC Red individual Champion and had 18-hole averages of 75.8 and a nine-hole average of 39.2.

Sophie Hauser

▶ School: Lansing Catholic

▶ Year: Junior

Hauser was a first team all-state selection in Division 4 and helped the Cougars finish third at the state finals. She finished ninth individually at the finals. Hauser finished with an average of 84.0 for 18-hole events and 44.0 for nine-hole events.

Isabel Kelly

▶ School: Grand Ledge

▶ Year: Sophomore

Kelly was a Division 1 Honorable mention all-state selection by the MIGCA. She was an individual state Finals Qualifier where she finished 19th. Kelly had an 18-hole average of 82.0 and a nine-hole mark of 41.0.

Hannah Robinson

▶ School: Charlotte

▶ Year: Senior

The Davenport University commit was a MIGCA first team all-state selection in Division 3 and broke every school golf record at Charlotte. She capped her career by finishing third at the state Finals and was the medalist at the regional. Robinson had a 70.0 average for 18 holes and a 36.0 average for nine holes.

Nicole Schafer

▶ School: Williamston

▶ Year: Sophomore

The MIGCA Division 3 first team all-state selection had an 18-hole average of 78.3 and a nine-hole average of 40.8. She was the medalist at the regional and finished 12th at the state finals.

Mina Yoo

▶ School: Haslett

▶ Year: Junior

The junior was a MIGCA second team all-state selection in Division 2. She finished second overall in the CAAC Red and had an 18-hole average of 81.3 and a nine-hole average of 39.4.

COACHES: Kirk Petee, Mason – Guided the Bulldogs to a sixth-place finish in Division 2 at the state finals, which marked the program’s best since 1988.

ALL AREA

Division 1-2

Rachel Chomas, Okemos junior

Ava Clark, Mason junior

Jordyn Crawley, DeWitt junior

Kenzie Eccleton, St. Johns senior

Molly Fortier, Haslett sophomore

Gabby Hanover, Mason sophomore

Claire Heathman, Mason junior

Addie Karpinski, Okemos junior

Tessa McClung, Grand Ledge sophomore

Courtney Novak, DeWitt sophomore

Courtney Osborn, Mason sophomore

Alaina Pabbathi, Okemos senior

Josephine Parrish, Grand Ledge senior

Richa Shah, Haslett senior

Tylar Southwell, Mason freshman

Leea Gorman, St. Johns junior

Division 3-4

Drue Allen, Olivet senior

Brynn Anderson, Lansing Catholic sophomore

Ivy Davenport, Ithaca sophomore

Aubree Faulkner, Portland senior

Anna Schaibly, Bath sophomore

Aubrie Schaibly, Bath junior

Ellie Thorburn, Williamston junior

Makenzie Vasquez, Lakewood junior

Ava Vogt, Alma sophomore

Karmyn Winkler, Lakewood senior

Lakyn Zimmerman, Ithaca sophomore

