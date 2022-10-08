Greater Lansing high school football Week 7 scoreboard

Follow along here for score updates from Week 7 high school football games in Greater Lansing.

Reporter Brian Calloway will have coverage and provide updates on Twitter @brian_calloway from the CAAC Red rivalry Matchup between Haslett and Williamston.

Friday’s games

East Lansing 41, Waverly 6, Final

Ionia 48, Eaton Rapids 18, Final

Fowlerville 41, Eastern 13, 6:28 4Q

Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 28, Final

Holt 50, Everett 7, Final

Charlotte 31, Sexton 12, Final

Portland 33, Lansing Catholic 14, Final

Mason 41, St. Johns 6, Final

Haslett 30, Williamston 27, 1:36 4Q

Bath 42, Dansville 6, End of 3Q

Fowler 14, Laingsburg 7, End of 2Q

Livonia Clarenceville 42, Potterville 7, Final

Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Saranac 0, Final

Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 14, Final

Clio at Owosso

Olivet 42, Lakewood 7, Final

Perry at Stockbridge

Alma at Frankenmuth

Ithaca 36, ​​Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12, 5:52 3Q

Ovid-Elsie 14, New Lothrop 13, 12:00 4Q

Bay City All Saints at Ashley

Webberville at Coleman

Morrice 50, Blanchard Montabella 12, Final

Saturday’s games

Leslie at Carson City-Crystal

Portland St. Patrick at Fulton

Britton-Deerfield at Maple Valley

