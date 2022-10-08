Greater Lansing high school football Week 7 scoreboard
Follow along here for score updates from Week 7 high school football games in Greater Lansing.
Reporter Brian Calloway will have coverage and provide updates on Twitter @brian_calloway from the CAAC Red rivalry Matchup between Haslett and Williamston.
Friday’s games
East Lansing 41, Waverly 6, Final
Ionia 48, Eaton Rapids 18, Final
Fowlerville 41, Eastern 13, 6:28 4Q
Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 28, Final
Holt 50, Everett 7, Final
Charlotte 31, Sexton 12, Final
Portland 33, Lansing Catholic 14, Final
Mason 41, St. Johns 6, Final
Haslett 30, Williamston 27, 1:36 4Q
Bath 42, Dansville 6, End of 3Q
Fowler 14, Laingsburg 7, End of 2Q
Livonia Clarenceville 42, Potterville 7, Final
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Saranac 0, Final
Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 14, Final
Clio at Owosso
Olivet 42, Lakewood 7, Final
Perry at Stockbridge
Alma at Frankenmuth
Ithaca 36, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12, 5:52 3Q
Ovid-Elsie 14, New Lothrop 13, 12:00 4Q
Bay City All Saints at Ashley
Webberville at Coleman
Morrice 50, Blanchard Montabella 12, Final
Saturday’s games
Leslie at Carson City-Crystal
Portland St. Patrick at Fulton
Britton-Deerfield at Maple Valley
