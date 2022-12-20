Greater Lansing high school boys soccer Dream Team, all-area

Here is a look at the Greater Lansing high school boys soccer Dream Team and all-area selections. The selections are based on nominations by area coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Leo Arana

▶ School: Okemos

▶ Year: Senior

Arana was a first team all-state selection in Division 1 by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association and had 12 goals and 14 assists. Arana helped Okemos to CAAC Blue and district championships.

DREAM TEAM

Colby Carter

▶ School: Lakewood

▶ Year: Senior

Carter was an Honorable mention all-state selection in Division 3 and had 31 goals and 13 assists for the Vikings. They set a single-season school record for goals for Lakewood, which reached a district final.

Jacob Deal

▶ School: Grand Ledge

▶ Year: Senior

The defender finished with three goals and two assists for the Comets and earned all-league recognition.

Alex Gandhi

▶ School: Okemos

▶ Year: Senior

Gandhi was named second team all-state in Division 1 and had 19 goals and four assists for the Wolves, who won the CAAC Blue and district championships.

Holden Knapp

▶ School: East Lansing

▶ Year: Senior

Knapp was a Division 1 Honorable mention all-state selection and had seven goals for the CAAC Blue Champion and Gold Cup-winning Trojans.

by Ruslan Masalit

▶ School: DeWitt

▶ Year: Sophomore

The midfielder earned Division 2 third team all-state honors and finished with 12 goals and seven assists. They helped DeWitt win a share of the CAAC Blue title and a district championship.

From October:Ruslan Masalitin makes ‘magic happen’ as DeWitt boys soccer adds to district title streak

Lucas Nay

▶ School: Mason

▶ Year: Senior

Nay was an all-state selection in Division 2 and had 13 goals and seven assists. They helped Mason capture a district title.

Robert Noyes

▶ School: Eaton Rapids

▶ Year: Senior

The midfielder was an Honorable mention all-state selection in Division 3 and helped the Greyhounds win the CAAC White and district championships. They had eight goals and seven assists.

From October:Veteran Robert Noyes helping lead young Eaton Rapids boys soccer to major success

Ben Novello

▶ School: East Lansing

▶ Year: Senior

Novello was a key defender for the Trojans, who won the CAAC Blue and CAAC Gold Cup. He was a first team all-league selection.

Matt Palmer

▶ School: Williamston

▶ Year: Junior

The defender was a Division 3 Honorable mention all-state selection and had two goals and two assists for the CAAC Red Champion Hornets.

Lucas Perez

▶ School: DeWitt

▶ Year: Senior

The midfielder was a second team all-state selection in Division 2 and had 14 goals and 14 assists while helping the Panthers to CAAC Blue and district championships.

Brayden Powers

▶ School: DeWitt

▶ Year: Junior

The forward was a third team all-state selection in Division 2 and had 14 goals and seven assists while helping the Panthers to league and district titles.

Owen Resch

▶ School: Lansing Christian

▶ Year: Sophomore

The center midfielder was a Division 4 first team all-state selection and finished with 15 goals and 24 assists while helping the Pilgrims win GLAC and district titles.

Sawyer Van Antwerp

▶ School: Okemos

▶ Year: Senior

The goalkeeper was a third team all-state selection in Division 1 and registered nine shutouts. They helped Okemos win CAAC Blue and district titles.

COACH – Mike Decker, Eaton Rapids – Guided the Greyhounds to CAAC White and Division 3 district titles and a regional Finals appearance.

ALL AREA

DIVISION 1-2

Justin Beck, Charlotte

Lance Byers, Charlotte

Dom Casali, Mason

Anthony Dupuis, St. Johns

Jake Ellsworth, Grand Ledge

Isaac Freidhoff, Okemos

Ian Hartke, Fowleville

Xtreme Hauk, East Lansing

Blendi Jahiri, Mason

Jackson Janderwski, DeWitt

Laben Kirk, Charlotte

David Leblanc, Holt

Julian Liebler, East Lansing

Ivan Lira-Garcia, Eastern

Colin Lomax, Mason

Aiden Martinez, St. Johns

Caiden McDonald, DeWitt

Zach McLaughlin, Grand Ledge

Samy Omar, Haslett

Bryce Pierpoint, Mason

Reece Perpich, Waverly

Say Reh, Eastern

Sabin Russell, Okemos

Zane Sarka, Ionia

Logan Schroeder, St. Johns

Isaiah Smith, East Lansing

Brock Straub, Mason

Collin Winters, Mason

DIVISION 3-4

Amarius Alago, Ithaca

Andres Almanza, Olivet

Braden Anderjack, Corunna

Daniel Ash, Alma

Jacob Bertrand, Lansing Catholic

Carter Buckingham, Eaton Rapids

Kyle Bush, Eaton Rapids

Brady Carmichael, Lansing Christian

Preslee Chaffin, Ithaca

Samuel Contreras, Lansing Catholic

Date Dalessandro, Lansing Catholic

Ayden Draper-Piper, Ithaca

Drew Edick, Portland

Elijah Ellis, Lansing Christian

Jessie Every, Dansville

Drew Frantz, Dansville

Chase Goff, Dansville

Bryce Heisler, Olivet

Colby Holevac, Eaton Rapids

Drew Holevac, Eaton Rapids

Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg

Jordan Huskey-Wright, Stockbridge

Tyler Kendrick, Lansing Christian

Niles Kriener, Portland

Max Kuehne, Williamston

Jack Lemerand, Alma

Samuel Matias, Lansing Catholic

Paul Pageot, Laingsburg

Cale Pederson, Williamston

Jacob Rensberry, Portland

Leo Richter, Alma

Graham Thiel, Lansing Catholic

Brayden Thomas, Laingsburg

Noah Vega, Alma

Corey Yates, Alma