Greater Lansing high school boys soccer Dream Team, all-area
Here is a look at the Greater Lansing high school boys soccer Dream Team and all-area selections. The selections are based on nominations by area coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Leo Arana
▶ School: Okemos
▶ Year: Senior
Arana was a first team all-state selection in Division 1 by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association and had 12 goals and 14 assists. Arana helped Okemos to CAAC Blue and district championships.
DREAM TEAM
Colby Carter
▶ School: Lakewood
▶ Year: Senior
Carter was an Honorable mention all-state selection in Division 3 and had 31 goals and 13 assists for the Vikings. They set a single-season school record for goals for Lakewood, which reached a district final.
Jacob Deal
▶ School: Grand Ledge
▶ Year: Senior
The defender finished with three goals and two assists for the Comets and earned all-league recognition.
Alex Gandhi
▶ School: Okemos
▶ Year: Senior
Gandhi was named second team all-state in Division 1 and had 19 goals and four assists for the Wolves, who won the CAAC Blue and district championships.
Holden Knapp
▶ School: East Lansing
▶ Year: Senior
Knapp was a Division 1 Honorable mention all-state selection and had seven goals for the CAAC Blue Champion and Gold Cup-winning Trojans.
by Ruslan Masalit
▶ School: DeWitt
▶ Year: Sophomore
The midfielder earned Division 2 third team all-state honors and finished with 12 goals and seven assists. They helped DeWitt win a share of the CAAC Blue title and a district championship.
From October:Ruslan Masalitin makes ‘magic happen’ as DeWitt boys soccer adds to district title streak
Lucas Nay
▶ School: Mason
▶ Year: Senior
Nay was an all-state selection in Division 2 and had 13 goals and seven assists. They helped Mason capture a district title.
Robert Noyes
▶ School: Eaton Rapids
▶ Year: Senior
The midfielder was an Honorable mention all-state selection in Division 3 and helped the Greyhounds win the CAAC White and district championships. They had eight goals and seven assists.
From October:Veteran Robert Noyes helping lead young Eaton Rapids boys soccer to major success
Ben Novello
▶ School: East Lansing
▶ Year: Senior
Novello was a key defender for the Trojans, who won the CAAC Blue and CAAC Gold Cup. He was a first team all-league selection.
Matt Palmer
▶ School: Williamston
▶ Year: Junior
The defender was a Division 3 Honorable mention all-state selection and had two goals and two assists for the CAAC Red Champion Hornets.
Lucas Perez
▶ School: DeWitt
▶ Year: Senior
The midfielder was a second team all-state selection in Division 2 and had 14 goals and 14 assists while helping the Panthers to CAAC Blue and district championships.
Brayden Powers
▶ School: DeWitt
▶ Year: Junior
The forward was a third team all-state selection in Division 2 and had 14 goals and seven assists while helping the Panthers to league and district titles.
Owen Resch
▶ School: Lansing Christian
▶ Year: Sophomore
The center midfielder was a Division 4 first team all-state selection and finished with 15 goals and 24 assists while helping the Pilgrims win GLAC and district titles.
Sawyer Van Antwerp
▶ School: Okemos
▶ Year: Senior
The goalkeeper was a third team all-state selection in Division 1 and registered nine shutouts. They helped Okemos win CAAC Blue and district titles.
COACH – Mike Decker, Eaton Rapids – Guided the Greyhounds to CAAC White and Division 3 district titles and a regional Finals appearance.
ALL AREA
DIVISION 1-2
Justin Beck, Charlotte
Lance Byers, Charlotte
Dom Casali, Mason
Anthony Dupuis, St. Johns
Jake Ellsworth, Grand Ledge
Isaac Freidhoff, Okemos
Ian Hartke, Fowleville
Xtreme Hauk, East Lansing
Blendi Jahiri, Mason
Jackson Janderwski, DeWitt
Laben Kirk, Charlotte
David Leblanc, Holt
Julian Liebler, East Lansing
Ivan Lira-Garcia, Eastern
Colin Lomax, Mason
Aiden Martinez, St. Johns
Caiden McDonald, DeWitt
Zach McLaughlin, Grand Ledge
Samy Omar, Haslett
Bryce Pierpoint, Mason
Reece Perpich, Waverly
Say Reh, Eastern
Sabin Russell, Okemos
Zane Sarka, Ionia
Logan Schroeder, St. Johns
Isaiah Smith, East Lansing
Brock Straub, Mason
Collin Winters, Mason
DIVISION 3-4
Amarius Alago, Ithaca
Andres Almanza, Olivet
Braden Anderjack, Corunna
Daniel Ash, Alma
Jacob Bertrand, Lansing Catholic
Carter Buckingham, Eaton Rapids
Kyle Bush, Eaton Rapids
Brady Carmichael, Lansing Christian
Preslee Chaffin, Ithaca
Samuel Contreras, Lansing Catholic
Date Dalessandro, Lansing Catholic
Ayden Draper-Piper, Ithaca
Drew Edick, Portland
Elijah Ellis, Lansing Christian
Jessie Every, Dansville
Drew Frantz, Dansville
Chase Goff, Dansville
Bryce Heisler, Olivet
Colby Holevac, Eaton Rapids
Drew Holevac, Eaton Rapids
Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg
Jordan Huskey-Wright, Stockbridge
Tyler Kendrick, Lansing Christian
Niles Kriener, Portland
Max Kuehne, Williamston
Jack Lemerand, Alma
Samuel Matias, Lansing Catholic
Paul Pageot, Laingsburg
Cale Pederson, Williamston
Jacob Rensberry, Portland
Leo Richter, Alma
Graham Thiel, Lansing Catholic
Brayden Thomas, Laingsburg
Noah Vega, Alma
Corey Yates, Alma