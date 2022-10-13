Greater Lansing district schedule, results

Here’s a look at the schedule and results for the opening stages of the Michigan High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament.

DIVISION 1 AT HARTLAND

Thursday, Oct. 13

East Lansing at Hartland, 6 p.m

Grand Ledge at Holt, 6 p.m

Tuesday, Oct 18

Okemos vs. Brighton/Howell, 5 p.m

East Lansing/Hartland vs. Grand Ledge/Holt, 5 p.m

Thursday, Oct 20

Final, 6 p.m

DIVISION 2 AT GRAND RAPIDS FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

Wednesday, Oct 12

Ionia 2, Lowell 0

Tuesday, Oct. 18

East Grand Rapids vs. Ionia, 5 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 20

Final, 7 p.m

DIVISION 2 AT MIDDLEVILLE THORNAPPLE KELLOGG

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Marshall 7, Charlotte 1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Hastings at Parma Western, 7 p.m

Monday, Oct. 17

Parma Western/Hastings vs. Marshall, 7:15 p.m

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Final, 6:30 p.m

DIVISION 2 AT DEWITT

Wednesday, Oct. 12

St. Johns 2, Everett 0

Thursday, Oct. 13

Waverly at Haslett, 4 p.m

Eastern at Sexton, 6 p.m

Monday, Oct. 17

St. Johns vs. Eastern/Sexton, 5 p.m

Haslett/Waverly at DeWitt, 7 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 20

Final, 6 p.m

DIVISION 2 AT MASON

Thursday, Oct. 13

Jackson Northwest at Chelsea, 4:30 p.m

Jackson at Mason, 6:30 p.m

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Mason/Jackson vs. Chelsea/Jackson Northwest, 7 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 20

Final, 6:30 p.m

DIVISION 2 AT GOODRICH

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Owosso at Clio, 6 p.m

Monday, Oct. 17

Clio/Owosso vs. Goodrich, 6:30 p.m

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Final, 6:30 p.m

DIVISION 3 AT ALMA

Monday, Oct. 17

Big Rapids/Shepherd at Alma, 4:30 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 20

Final, 4:30 p.m

DIVISION 3 AT ONSTED

Thursday, Oct. 13

Stockbridge at Brooklyn Columbia Central, 5 p.m

Monday, Oct. 17

BCC/Stockbridge vs. Onsted, 5 p.m

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Final, 5 p.m

DIVISION 3 AT EATON RAPIDS

Thursday, Oct. 13

Portland at Lansing Catholic, 5:30 p.m

Williamston at BC Pennfield, 6 p.m

Olivet at Eaton Rapids, 6:30 p.m

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Eaton Rapids/Olivet vs. Lansing Catholic/Portland, 5:30 p.m

Lakewood vs. BC Pennfield/Williamston, 7 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 22

Final, noon

DIVISION 3 AT FLINT POWERS CATHOLIC

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Corunna 1, Chesaning 0

Monday, Oct. 17

Flint Powers Catholic vs. Corunna, 6 p.m

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Final, 6 p.m

DIVISION 4 AT SAGINAW NEWS

Thursday, Oct. 13

Hemlock at Saginaw Nouvel, 5 p.m

Friday, Oct. 14

Ithaca at Midland Calvary Baptist, 4:30

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Midland Calvary Baptist/Ithaca vs. Hemlock/Saginaw Nouvel, 5:30 p.m

Friday, Oct. 21

Final, 5 p.m

DIVISION 4 AT LAINGSBURG

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bath 2, Leslie 0

Dansville 9, Maple Valley 1

Laingsburg 5, Perry 0

Thursday, Oct. 13

Potterville at Lansing Christian, 6 p.m

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Dansville vs. Laingsburg, 6 p.m

Lansing Christian/Potterville vs. Bath, TBA

Friday, Oct. 21

Final, 4 p.m