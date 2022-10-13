Greater Lansing district schedule, results
Here’s a look at the schedule and results for the opening stages of the Michigan High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament.
DIVISION 1 AT HARTLAND
Thursday, Oct. 13
East Lansing at Hartland, 6 p.m
Grand Ledge at Holt, 6 p.m
Tuesday, Oct 18
Okemos vs. Brighton/Howell, 5 p.m
East Lansing/Hartland vs. Grand Ledge/Holt, 5 p.m
Thursday, Oct 20
Final, 6 p.m
DIVISION 2 AT GRAND RAPIDS FOREST HILLS CENTRAL
Wednesday, Oct 12
Ionia 2, Lowell 0
Tuesday, Oct. 18
East Grand Rapids vs. Ionia, 5 p.m
Thursday, Oct. 20
Final, 7 p.m
DIVISION 2 AT MIDDLEVILLE THORNAPPLE KELLOGG
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Marshall 7, Charlotte 1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Hastings at Parma Western, 7 p.m
Monday, Oct. 17
Parma Western/Hastings vs. Marshall, 7:15 p.m
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Final, 6:30 p.m
DIVISION 2 AT DEWITT
Wednesday, Oct. 12
St. Johns 2, Everett 0
Thursday, Oct. 13
Waverly at Haslett, 4 p.m
Eastern at Sexton, 6 p.m
Monday, Oct. 17
St. Johns vs. Eastern/Sexton, 5 p.m
Haslett/Waverly at DeWitt, 7 p.m
Thursday, Oct. 20
Final, 6 p.m
DIVISION 2 AT MASON
Thursday, Oct. 13
Jackson Northwest at Chelsea, 4:30 p.m
Jackson at Mason, 6:30 p.m
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Mason/Jackson vs. Chelsea/Jackson Northwest, 7 p.m
Thursday, Oct. 20
Final, 6:30 p.m
DIVISION 2 AT GOODRICH
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Owosso at Clio, 6 p.m
Monday, Oct. 17
Clio/Owosso vs. Goodrich, 6:30 p.m
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Final, 6:30 p.m
DIVISION 3 AT ALMA
Monday, Oct. 17
Big Rapids/Shepherd at Alma, 4:30 p.m
Thursday, Oct. 20
Final, 4:30 p.m
DIVISION 3 AT ONSTED
Thursday, Oct. 13
Stockbridge at Brooklyn Columbia Central, 5 p.m
Monday, Oct. 17
BCC/Stockbridge vs. Onsted, 5 p.m
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Final, 5 p.m
DIVISION 3 AT EATON RAPIDS
Thursday, Oct. 13
Portland at Lansing Catholic, 5:30 p.m
Williamston at BC Pennfield, 6 p.m
Olivet at Eaton Rapids, 6:30 p.m
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Eaton Rapids/Olivet vs. Lansing Catholic/Portland, 5:30 p.m
Lakewood vs. BC Pennfield/Williamston, 7 p.m
Saturday, Oct. 22
Final, noon
DIVISION 3 AT FLINT POWERS CATHOLIC
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Corunna 1, Chesaning 0
Monday, Oct. 17
Flint Powers Catholic vs. Corunna, 6 p.m
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Final, 6 p.m
DIVISION 4 AT SAGINAW NEWS
Thursday, Oct. 13
Hemlock at Saginaw Nouvel, 5 p.m
Friday, Oct. 14
Ithaca at Midland Calvary Baptist, 4:30
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Midland Calvary Baptist/Ithaca vs. Hemlock/Saginaw Nouvel, 5:30 p.m
Friday, Oct. 21
Final, 5 p.m
DIVISION 4 AT LAINGSBURG
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Bath 2, Leslie 0
Dansville 9, Maple Valley 1
Laingsburg 5, Perry 0
Thursday, Oct. 13
Potterville at Lansing Christian, 6 p.m
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Dansville vs. Laingsburg, 6 p.m
Lansing Christian/Potterville vs. Bath, TBA
Friday, Oct. 21
Final, 4 p.m