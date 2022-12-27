Greater Lansing basketball teams making most of extra games

Lee Chaney has pondered the idea in the past of his Mason boys basketball program hosting a holiday tournament.

When the Michigan High School Athletic Association approved an expanded basketball regular season it became much easier for the tournament to be part of Mason’s schedule.

Mason Hosted its holiday tournament last week, using the two extra games allotted in the regular season to reduce the down time between games over the holidays.

“It’s good to keep playing because I know in the past we wouldn’t play for almost three weeks now (over the holidays),” Chaney said. “It was like starting the season over again when we came back from break. It’s hard to have two weeks worth of practice when you don’t have games. At least the good news is we get to play a little bit and then we get some time off.”

