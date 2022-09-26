Greater Houston City Amateur Golf Championship: Alex Papayoanou wins

Alex Papayoanou shot 18-under-par over four rounds for a runaway six-shot win in the Greater Houston City Amateur Golf Championship at Gus Wortham Golf Course. Garrett Driver, who shot a course-record 8-under 62 in Sunday’s third round, finished second. Two-time winner John Hunter closed strong to place third at 7 under.

Papayoanou, a 17-year-old senior at The Woodlands, put together rounds of 68 and 67 on Friday and Saturday before firing 63 and 64, that totaled 14 birdies, over Sunday’s final two rounds. The UCLA commit is the youngest winner of the tournament, conducted by the Houston Golf Association.