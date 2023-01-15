Greater Columbus Arts Council’s window displays tackle climate change

Fashion and fiber artist Celeste Malvar-Stewart spends a lot of time in her German Village dye garden.

As she cultivates her indigo, madder root and marigolds, she is able to observe the wealth—or scarcity—of insects in the area.

“I have been noticing that there are fewer and fewer insects,” said Malvar-Stewart, 56, of German Village. “I started looking up global insect decline, and it just became this topic that I feel like we really need to urgently have conversations (about).”

Malvar-Stewart is bringing awareness to this topic with a new piece for Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Art Spot, a series of 13 public art installations Exploring climate change and conservation. The installations are housed in windows of businesses and non-profits around Downtown and the Short North Arts District.

Produced by 14 artists, the works will be on display through June. A map of the installations can be found at columbusmakesart.com/artspot. And at each site, viewers can scan a QR code to get more information about the art.

Crickets and couture on Front Street

Located at 132 S. Front St., Malvar-Stewart’s installation is titled “Even the Smallest of Us: Addressing Global Insect Decline.”

It features an indigo-dyed couture gown, hand-felted with local wool and alpaca.

The dress is accentuated with cut-outs of endangered Ohio insects, including Hine’s Emerald dragonfly, the American Burying beetle, laricis tree Cricket and the Karner blue butterfly.

Malvar-Stewart said she drew the insects, hand-carved them out of wood blocks and hand-printed them on silk fabric.

