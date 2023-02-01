Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards: Girls soccer Nominees

.

Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards: Girls soccer Nominees

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards, presented by Akron Children’s Hospital, is proud to announce the Nominees for Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The Winner will be announced during the live show on June 22 at the Akron Civic Theatre. The show, which combines what were previously three separate shows (Akron, Canton and Portage County), is produced with the support of Meijer.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 26 other sports. Nominated Athletes can receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors by RSVPing here. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website.

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details are coming soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button