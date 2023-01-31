Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards: Boys soccer Nominees

.

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards, presented by Akron Children’s Hospital, is proud to announce the Nominees for Boys Soccer Player of the Year. The Winner will be announced during the live show on June 22 at the Akron Civic Theatre. The show, which combines what were previously three separate shows (Akron, Canton and Portage County), is produced with the support of Meijer.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 26 other sports. Nominated Athletes can receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors by RSVPing here. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website.

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details are coming soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year Nominees for boys soccer:

Garrett Baughman, Northwest High School — SR

Nick Bertolini, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School — SR

Ryan Brown, Revere High School — SR

Ryan Cunningham, Revere High School — SR

Jackson Davis, Norton High School — JR

Gavin Floom, Jackson High School — JR

Jackson Herbert, Wadsworth High School — SR

Dom Incorvati, Streetsboro High School — SR

Jayden Julian, Crestwood High School — SR

Desmond Johnston, Revere High School — SR

Colin Link, Copley High School — SR

Ben Mihalek, Hudson High School — SR

Chris Mulally, Hoover High School — SR

Xavier Munro, Walsh Jesuit High School —

Carson Reske, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy — SR

Matt Schumacher, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy — SR

Tyler Travis, Hudson High School — SR

Cam VanNatta, Hoover High School — JR