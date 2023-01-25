Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards: Boys golf Nominees

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards, presented by Akron Children’s Hospital, is proud to announce the Nominees for Boys Golfer of the Year. The Winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced). The show is produced with the support of Meijer.

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details are coming soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year Nominees for boys golfer:

Aiden Cannone, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy – SR

Liam Curtis, Theodore Roosevelt High School – SO

Ryan Dinan, Coventry High School – JR

Nolan Haynes, Archbishop Hoban High School – SR

Sam Fauver, Hudson High School – SO

Jordan Kish, Jackson High School – JR

Dillon Pendergast, Mogadore High School – SR

Connor Ritter, Sandy Valley High School – SR

Ben Skripac, Stow-Munroe Falls High School – SR

Kyle Smith, Green High School – JR

Jack Vojtko, Archbishop Hoban High School – JR

Josh Weiner, Walsh Jesuit High School – SR