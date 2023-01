Great River Golf Club in Milford will host an Epson Tour event this July.

The Epson Tour, which is the official Qualifying tour for the LPGA, will host the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship July 10-16. Hartford HealthCare is the title partner, according to a release sent out by the Epson Tour on Thursday.

The Epson Tour was formerly known as The Futures Tour and Symetra Tour. It previously had a tour stop in Connecticut at Blue Fox Run GC in Avon. Connecticut is one of 14 states the tour plays in this season.

“We are proud to welcome the Epson Tour back to Connecticut – the official Qualifying tour of the LPGA,” said Karen Goyette, Hartford HealthCare’s chief strategy and transformation officer, said in the release. “As a health care leader, and someone who loves the game of golf, I believe in the shared vision of these two organizations that help support young women on their path to excellence. This partnership clearly aligns with our vision and our commitment to investing in our great state of Connecticut.”

According to the release, the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute will be onsite during the tournament, providing free health information among other things.

The Golfers will be competing for a $200,000 purse.

