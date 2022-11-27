GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE 2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS Announced

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS



Player of the Year: Meghan Scholz Tomahawk

Coach of the Year: Jesse Knetter Antigo

First team

Player School Year

Meghan Scholz Tomahawk 12

Alexis Jonas Mosinee 12

Martha Miller Medford 12

Meg Pfannerstill Lakeland 11

MaKayla Weisner Mosinee 11

Mackenzie Scholz Tomahawk 12

Samantha Gebauer Tomahawk 11 Libero

Bold = unanimous selection

Second Team

Player School Year

Callie Ullius Lakeland 12

Paris Croker Northland Pines 12

Alyssa Zehner Tomahawk 12

Madi Meisenburg Northland Pines 12

Delaney Hraby Medford 12

Tristan Wicklund Mosinee 11

Rylee Hraby Medford 9 Libero

Honorable Mention

Player School Year

Antigo 10 by Tristin Arlen

Lily Weix Antigo 12

Lola Cornelius Antigo 10

Brooklyn Pesava Lakeland 12

Allie Paulson Medford 12

Malina Carattini Mosinee 12

Amber Gonzalez Mosinee 11

Ava Lamers Rhinelander 12

Emma Chiamulera Rhinelander 11 Libero

