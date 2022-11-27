GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE 2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS Announced
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS
Player of the Year: Meghan Scholz Tomahawk
Coach of the Year: Jesse Knetter Antigo
First team
Player School Year
Meghan Scholz Tomahawk 12
Alexis Jonas Mosinee 12
Martha Miller Medford 12
Meg Pfannerstill Lakeland 11
MaKayla Weisner Mosinee 11
Mackenzie Scholz Tomahawk 12
Samantha Gebauer Tomahawk 11 Libero
Bold = unanimous selection
Second Team
Player School Year
Callie Ullius Lakeland 12
Paris Croker Northland Pines 12
Alyssa Zehner Tomahawk 12
Madi Meisenburg Northland Pines 12
Delaney Hraby Medford 12
Tristan Wicklund Mosinee 11
Rylee Hraby Medford 9 Libero
Honorable Mention
Player School Year
Antigo 10 by Tristin Arlen
Lily Weix Antigo 12
Lola Cornelius Antigo 10
Brooklyn Pesava Lakeland 12
Allie Paulson Medford 12
Malina Carattini Mosinee 12
Amber Gonzalez Mosinee 11
Ava Lamers Rhinelander 12
Emma Chiamulera Rhinelander 11 Libero
****************************************************** **********************
Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?
Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
Nominate an athlete or team: HERE
**************************************************
Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area Athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE
College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at the college level. Send us information on college athletes from the area with our simple form HERE
Where are they now? We feature Athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who excelled over the years and have moved on. Know of a former athlete, coach, or difference maker who we should feature? Know of a former standout competitor whose journey beyond central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information on Athletes and difference makers of the past with our simple form HERE
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, administration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE
We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!